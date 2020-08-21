Question: Why are barns red?
Answer: Settlers immigrating from Europe brought the red-barn tradition with them. Barns were a big expense for a farmer and he wanted to protect that investment. So barns were painted to make then last longer, protecting barn wood from weather and mold.
Houses were painted white but white for barns was unacceptable to many farmers. White finishes required constant cleaning, touching up and repainting.
For barn paint farmers combined skim milk with linseed oil and lime. Linseed oil came from flax seed; it helped the mixture soak into the wood better. The idea was to seal the wood and prevent deterioration from sunshine, rain and bad stuff that grew on wood. The combination of linseed oil, skim milk and lime produced a long-lasting paint that dried quickly. It created a plastic-like coating on the wood.
Farmers added ferrous oxide, better known as rust, to the oil mixture because it’s poison to mold, moss and fungi. Fungi and mold trap moisture, which speeds wood decay and shortens its life. And mold is a health hazard to man and beast. Red ochre or Fe2O3 is a compound of iron and oxygen; it’s cheap and plentiful. Farmers found that a red barn was warmer in winter because it absorbed more of the sun’s rays. Older barns are a true “barn” red, an earthy brownish burnt-orange – not the bright fire-engine red we see now. Wealthy farmers mixed in blood from the slaughter of farm animals, which gave the paint a deeper red color.
By 1900 many commercial paints added chemical pigments to create a redder red. But commercial paint was expensive so some farmers turned to using whitewash; white barns started showing on the rural landscape. Farmers also whitewashed the interior stable, stanchions and walls of the milking area; white interiors made for brightness and cleanliness. White barns became popular in Pennsylvania, Maryland and the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
There’s a long-held belief that barns are red so cows can find their way home. That’s just a myth. Cows are colorblind to the colors of red and green. That’s why farmers don’t use stoplights for their cows.
Watch for barn quilts during drives through Wisconsin, especially in the southern counties of Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Green. Barn quilts are painted board squares mounted on the ends of bars. Many are put up by 4-H Clubs or art councils. Most barn quilts are simple geometric shapes with large blocks of color, but some are detailed and intricate.