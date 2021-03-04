Science on the Farm for Kids

QUESTION: How do dogs know what you’re saying when you’re training them?
ANSWER: A dog’s mental abilities compare to that of a human child between 2 and 2.5 years old. But dogs learn differently than humans. Babies associate a word with the shape of an object according to a recent study by Yale University. Dogs, instead, focus on size and texture.
There’s a huge difference between breeds when it comes to a dog’s ability to learn and process information. If we consider trainability as a sign of intelligence, the Border collie is considered top dog.
The average dog can learn about 165 words. Dog IQ or intelligence tests consist of the ability to recognize and fetch a particular toy from a pile of toys. The dog learns to pair a word with a particular object. One really smart Border collie learned more than 1,000 words.
A big problem is that we don’t know how dogs are processing information. If we give a dog a certain command, such as “sit” or “roll over,” the canine may be responding to our body movements as much as to the word. Or the dog may be responding to a past reward associated with the command.
The word “sit” may not have the same meaning when at a different location or spoken by a different person, or given in a different tone of voice. There’s a lot of research that shows dogs respond primarily to our body language, even our unconscious body language, and even very subtle signals like our eye movements. Current research seems to indicate that humans and dogs have been together for so long that dogs understand some gestures – like a person pointing at an object – that wolves and even much-more-intelligent animals like chimps don’t understand.
The first step in training a dog is to have the dog turn and look at you when you call his or her name. Say the name in a clear voice and reward the dog immediately with a treat or toy. Repeat a dozen times with a wait between each time. While the dog is looking away, call her name. If she turns and looks at you, say “yes” and reward her with a treat. It doesn’t take long for the dog to know its name. The next step is to have the dog come to you when its name is called.
I had a mutt or mixed-breed dog when I was a kid on the farm; I loved that dog. Once I tried a little experiment. In an upbeat sing-song voice, all the while smiling and stroking his head and ears, I said to Browser, “You are a really bad dog.” Browser wagged his tail and moved closer thinking I had praised him. He was responding to tone of voice, not actual words.
The Border collie is a top dog for intelligence but also a real workaholic as a sheep herder. We recently watched in awe as a Border collie worked a sheep herd in New Zealand. The Poodle also ranks high in intelligence, as does the German shepherd.
Beagles and hounds, and northern breeds like huskies, were bred to work independently using their own instincts. They don’t do so well in obedience training.
Dobermans and German Shepherds rate high on the dog-IQ scale; they’re in demand as police dogs and military-guard or war dogs. Both breeds also make good pets.
Dogs are very expressive animals. They communicate feelings of fear, sadness, happiness and nervousness better than most animals – certainly better than cats. Most breeds of dogs are eager to please. I suppose that’s why they’re known as man’s best friend.
Thanks to Dr. Pam Prochaska, veterinarian, for her help.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.