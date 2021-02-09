Science on the Farm for Kids

Question: How is a COVID-19 vaccine made?
Answer: Traditionally there were three major strategies for making a vaccine.
- Use a live but weakened virus, such as used in the measles-mumps-rubella and chickenpox vaccines.
- Use a dead virus, such as used in flu and polio shots.
- Use a small piece of the virus, the method used in human-papillomavirus or HPV and shingles vaccines. The French pharmaceutical company Sanofi is using this third method to target COVID-19.
Pfizer, partnering with the German BioNTech company, has produced a COVID-19 vaccine that in clinical trials has proven to be 90 percent effective. Moderna has produced a vaccine that’s 95 percent effective. They’re using a new approach to producing a vaccine – something called messenger ribonucleic acid, shortened to mRNA. Ribonucleic acid or RNA is present in all living cells. Its job is to act as a messenger carrying instructions from deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA that controls the making of proteins.
Vaccines, like mRNA, work by training the immune system to recognize a virus threat and begin producing antibodies to protect itself. The mRNA vaccine provides instructions for cells to start producing the “spike” protein of COVID-19, the protein that helps the virus break into cells. The “spike” protein isn’t harmful, but it triggers the immune system to begin a defensive response. It essentially turns the body into its own manufacturing unit.
Pfizer recruited 30,000 volunteers for clinical trials. Half were given the vaccine and half were given a placebo – not the vaccine. A 90-percent effective rate is excellent, considering that a 50-percent rate is the minimum level the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says is required for approval. The vaccine shot is a .1 milligram piece of lab-engineered RNA. Many of the 15,000 volunteers that received the actual vaccine reported mild symptoms of aches, chills and fevers. Researchers say that’s a good sign the vaccine is working. Another sign the vaccine is working is if some the placebo candidates actually contract the COVID-19 virus.
Two shots are required for these vaccines, the first being a starter vaccine to start the immune system working. The second is a “reminder” to the body to keep producing the “spike” protein. The people at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a minimum of 60 percent to 70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to stop the transmission of the virus.
A virus is a strange creature indeed. It’s a microscopic life form; many don’t have DNA so they need hosts to reproduce. That host can be you and me. Viruses survive inside us in huge numbers and new viruses are discovered on a regular basis. Viruses come in many shapes – some round, some irregular. They’re too small to be seen through a normal microscope. There’s even debate as to whether they’re living or non-living, live or dead.
Viruses need other cells to reproduce. They enter cells and replace the genetic material with their own. But instead of making additional cells, the cell then begins to make more viruses – sort of a Trojan horse.
Trillions of copies are made, exploding the cells of its victim. When sufficient normal cells are damaged we become sick. Many viruses behave themselves inside us, causing no harm. Others go wild, going out of control and replicating nonstop. Then they overwhelm our cell mechanisms, disrupt normal cell functions and cause our organs to stop working.
A war is going on. Our immune system fights the good fight and does its best to kill off bad viruses. White blood cells hunt down and kill viruses. Our body can produce interferon that stops viruses from reproducing. We humans can increase our body temperature to kill viruses. We know it as a fever.
Increased body temperature is just one mechanism our immune system employs to fight the flu caused by the virus intruder. The runny nose is to trap the virus. Sneezing and coughing expel viruses. The aches and pains are the result of a buildup of fluids in the joints from the immune system transporting materials.
Many diseases are caused by viruses – flu, AIDS, chickenpox, Ebola, hepatitis, yellow fever, rabies, mumps, measles, rubella, polio, Zika, herpes, smallpox and now COVID-19.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.