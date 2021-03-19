Science on the Farm for Kids

QUESTION: How do squirrels remember where they buried their acorns?
ANSWER: We’ve all witnessed the squirrel’s autumn ritual, their no-nonsense scurrying about lawns and parks with front paws and cheeks full of acorns. It’s obvious they’re collecting nuts and acorns to prepare for winter, when there is less food available.
In winter a squirrel can stay hidden in a tree nest, hole, crevice or ground burrow for a day or two. But after that they are mighty hungry and need to eat. Tree squirrels don’t hibernate like their ground-squirrel cousins.
Red squirrels collect nuts and store them in piles. It’s a central location called a midden, located in a tree cavity, under leaves or in branch forks of trees. The more-numerous gray squirrels bury their nuts in the ground and in various scattered caches around their territory. It makes it more difficult for other animals or naughty squirrels to pilfer their entire food supply. It’s the same idea we mean when we say, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.”
If a squirrel is scurrying all around the place, hiding nuts everywhere, how does it remember where the food is hidden? There have been two schools of thought on the subject. One theory is that the squirrel uses his sense of smell to find his stock of food. The second theory is that the squirrel has developed a mental picture, using landmarks such as trees and shrubs.
Scientists seem to study everything. A Princeton group published a study in the journal “Animal Behavior,” entitled “Grey Squirrels Remember the Locations of Buried Nuts.”
The gray squirrel is a wily creature. He will bury “fake” nuts to trick other squirrels, to keep them from finding his stash. Some will dig holes and bury nothing, pretending to have buried nuts. Squirrels partly use scent to uncover their buried treasure, and they do steal a nut or two from other squirrels’ caches. But scent isn’t totally reliable. When the ground is too dry or covered too deep in snow, scent is of little use. Trying to find nuts through ice is impossible.
The Princeton study indicates that squirrels use spatial memory to locate stored food. The squirrel goes back more often to their own food supply rather than the caches of other squirrels. They bury their food near landmarks that aid them in remembering where they stored the food. They seem to form a cognitive map of all their storage locations.
They also remember the amount of food in their own caches, returning first to the cache that has the largest amount of stored food. Some squirrels will dig up and rebury nuts to determine if the stored food is still good.
Peter Smallwood at Ohio State University has studied squirrel behavior for 10 years. He said squirrels only find 75 percent of the nuts they bury, whether by smell or memory-mapping. That’s a bonus for the woodlands because those nuts can grow into trees. He said a gray squirrel, the kind we have a lot of in Wisconsin, are more likely to bury a red-oak acorn; it’s rich in fat and sprouts in the spring. The squirrel is more likely to eat a white-oak acorn immediately because it will germinate soon after it hits the ground. The red-oak acorn has a lot of tannin, which isn’t as tasty as the white-oak acorn. Mr. Squirrel will leave the red-oak acorn for spring eating.
Spring is a difficult time for squirrels; they’re running out of stored food. They will go for road kills, as well as dumpsters with discarded pizza boxes and chicken bones. If desperate they will seek out bird eggs and even young nestlings.
Most of us love to see squirrels working the lawns in the fall. It’s a marvel how they know they must prepare for the winter ahead.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.