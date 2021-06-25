Science on the Farm for Kids

Question: How does my dog know when a storm is coming?
Answer: Dogs are tuned into the environment much more than humans. Their sense of smell tells them rain is coming. Their ears hear the sound of thunder long before a human can hear it. Dogs can detect a decrease in air pressure and they’re sensitive to the static electricity caused by lightning. All those natural biological warning signs keep dogs informed of weather changes.
Pooch behavior may vary. Some take it all in stride. Others may twitch their noses to smell the change in the air or perk up their ears as they hear thunder in the distance. A few may give a shiver and a shake at the little twinges of static electricity. Some feel a bit concerned as the pressure decreases and dark clouds approach.
A dog may cower under the bed or hide out in the bathroom. Your dog paws you for a bit of extra attention and you wonder why. Some dogs are petrified of storms; their sense of anxiety is heightened as a storm approaches. A dog that’s phobic about storms may really panic and start whining, panting, shivering and shaking in fear. Those dogs are terrified of thunder, the loud sound of the wind and rain. But most of all they fear the shocks they feel from the static lightning caused by an electrical storm. Dogs have sensitive ears; sounds will be much louder and on a higher frequency for them. A few dogs may have been left out in a storm in the past so the sound of another storm could trigger anxiety and stress. Other dogs may forget their potty training. Some stressed dogs could run away.
Dogs are not the only animals that may sense severe weather. Many animals are keen in sensing a forthcoming storm or other natural phenomena – such as an earthquake, tidal wave or tsunami. There’s evidence that animals make better use of their existing five senses than humans do.
In December 2004 a huge tidal wave hit Southeast Asia and killed 200,000 people. Almost no wild animals died, except those penned in cages. Prior to a large tsunami that stuck Sri Lanka in 2005, elephants ran for higher ground, dogs would not go outside the house and flamingos left their low-lying coastal breeding areas.
Just before the big earthquake and tsunami that slammed into Japan in March 2011, people reported animals behaving erratically. Some animals tried to get to higher ground while others became distressed and anxious.
The prevalent feeling among researchers is that some animals can detect earthquakes and earth tremors as they are happening, even from a long distance away. Animals are able to hear sounds humans can’t hear. Frequencies below the range of human hearing are termed infrasonic. Humans can’t hear frequencies, tones or pitches of less than about 20 cycles per second, or 20 Hertz. Elephants can “hear” below 20 Hz; they hear through their big feet. Earthquake shockwaves and ocean waves occur at frequencies elephants can hear but humans can’t.
Hurricanes produce large decreases in air pressure and water pressure. Sharks that were tagged with tracking sensors were observed to swim to deeper waters during Hurricane Charlie in 2004. Birds and bees also are sensitive to air-pressure changes. They will cover their nests or hives in advance of a severe storm. Many people observe that birds will hunker down as a big storm is approaching. Worms will avoid rising groundwater.
A question is often asked concerning the behavior of bears giving any indication as to the severity of winter. Most researchers think the answer is no.
What about the groundhog? Is Punxsutawney Phil accurate? If the Pennsylvania furry rodent sees his shadow Feb. 2, legend says there will be six more weeks of winter. If no shadow, there will be an early spring. Phil has been correct 39 percent of the time, according to StormFax Weather Almanac. Not a good record!
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.