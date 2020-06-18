Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin. He’s been named Tomah Teacher of the Year three times and Presidential Awardee at the state level for six years. He likes to bicycle in the Driftless area of south-central Wisconsin, jog on back roads, fly a Cessna 150 over the verdant countryside, fly radio controlled planes, work crossword puzzles, and read newspapers, historical books and trade magazines.