Senate needs to approve farmworker act

OPINION The Farm Workforce Modernization Act has been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives. The act, which now heads to the Senate, would provide a path to legalization for current farmworkers and expand the H-2A foreign-guest- worker program.
Brody Stapel, Edge president and a dairy farmer in Wisconsin, said, “It has become nearly impossible to fill all available positions on dairy farms with American citizens. Demographics have changed, labor patterns are evolving and the nature of the jobs remains demanding. Foreign-born employees are invaluable parts of our work crews and family businesses. It’s critical that there be a way for them to remain here and also a path for qualified new employees to come to this country.” Existing immigrant agricultural labor rules, which focus on seasonal work, are not sufficient. “Cows must be milked and fed 365 days a year, so a year-round solution is most important.” Certain parts of the bill are not ideal, he said, noting that dairy and other farm sectors could easily utilize more year-round visas than the proposed cap of 20,000. “While the bill is not perfect, it’s the best opportunity we have had in decades for a labor solution for farmer. We look forward to working with the Senate to make improvements. It’s critical that this moves forward.”
Barb Glenn, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, said, “Systems that establish a secure and reliable workforce for the agricultural, food and natural resource industries are necessary to our food supply. An estimated half of the U.S. agricultural workforce is foreign-born, and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act will provide opportunities for these individuals to contribute to the U.S. agricultural economy and earn legal status through continued agricultural employment.” The bill would make year-round H-2A visas available for the first time, she said, an action that would be transformational for agricultural operations like dairies that currently rely only on temporary labor. “We’re encouraged that the Farm Workforce Modernization Act assures a future workforce for agriculture by creating both a flexible and efficient visa program that retains current workers. A multi-faceted effort is needed to fix the industry’s employment challenges across the spectrum of production, from harvesting to research. “Understanding the demand for labor across the U.S. food system, (the association) will continue to advocate for support of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, the H-2A program and renewable visas for agricultural workers, along with other programs that address workforce challenges.”
Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union, said, “As it’s currently designed, our farm-labor system doesn’t work well for anyone involved. Farmers depend on highly skilled workers to help them with any number of tasks, but often face mountains of paperwork and excessive red tape in the hiring process. Farm workers, on the other hand, lack adequate protections, access to government-assistance programs, options for long-term employment or a clear future in this country. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is a mutually beneficial solution that will create a more-functional and compassionate farm-labor system. For agricultural employers it will streamline and allow for greater flexibility in the H-2A temporary agricultural-worker program, making it simpler to find and hire qualified employees. For workers it will strengthen protections as well as establish a route to earn legal status through continued agricultural employment. Given its advantages for both parties, we welcome this practical piece of legislation and advise the Senate to quickly follow the House’s lead by taking up the important issue of farm labor reform.”
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said, “(The) bipartisan passage of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act in the House of Representatives provides crucial momentum toward addressing dairy’s ongoing workforce crisis, which has only intensified during the COVID pandemic. (The federation) thanks the House members who have championed these reforms … for undertaking the difficult task of negotiating an agricultural-labor bill that’s attracted a wide range of support as it has moved through the chamber. Nothing gets done if we cannot move forward. The broad industry and bipartisan support for passing (the act) in the House demonstrates the acute need for ag-labor reform this Congress and illustrates that consensus can be achieved. To that end, (the federation) also thanks House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, R-PA, for providing a roadmap for further improvements to the House measure while supporting the advancement of ag-workforce reform efforts toward a solution. On that note, more work will need to be done for ag-labor solutions to become law. (The federation) will continue its bipartisan efforts in Congress, and calls on the Senate to enact its own ag-labor-reform measure that gives dairy reliable access to the workforce farmers and farmworkers need to nourish the nation and the world.”