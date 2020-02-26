Columbia County’s 4-H Sensational Saturday was held Feb. 8 at Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, Wisconsin. Fifteen Cloverbud project members in grades K, 1 and 2 attended the activity, which had a Valentine’s Day theme. Children played games, learned and sang songs, created both “heart art” and a Danish heart basket, and decorated Valentine cookies. At the end of the morning’s session the Cloverbud project members sang their song for the Tivoli residents and handed out a Danish heart basket to each resident in the dining hall.
The 4-H Cloverbud program focuses on building self-esteem, creativity and community service for younger members. Volunteer 4-H leaders Lori Bongert, Jessie Cross, Jen Martens, Tracy Mickelson, Michelle Tranel, Renee Wendt and Karissa Youra along with youth 4-H leaders Melanie Emkow, Kenna Heath, Elizabeth Martens, Allison Monfort and Clara Wendt as well as University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension in Columbia County staff Pat Wagner conducted the activities. Call 608-742-9680 for more information.