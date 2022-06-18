 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Share your farmers markets!

Farmers market

Vendors line First Street in Bayfield, Wisconsin. The market is held each Saturday morning during summer and early fall.

 Jason Maloney/For Agri-View

Agri-View is looking for information regarding farmers markets. We will be printing a Farmers Markets Guide as well as sharing a map online.

Email to agriview@madison.com the following information to be included.

  • market name
  • market address
  • market hours and days
  • phone numbers and/or email addresses for more information – for the public and also for interested vendors
  • optional, one or two photos attached to the email as jpgs – please be sure to identify who, what, when and where as captions for the photos

A paid ad is also available; indicate if you’re interested in more information on that.

Have a wonderful summer!

