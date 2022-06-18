Share your farmers markets!

Agri-View is looking for information regarding farmers markets. We will be printing a Farmers Markets Guide as well as sharing a map online.
Email to agriview@madison.com the following information to be included.
- market name
- market address
- market hours and days
- phone numbers and/or email addresses for more information – for the public and also for interested vendors
- optional, one or two photos attached to the email as jpgs – please be sure to identify who, what, when and where as captions for the photos
A paid ad is also available; indicate if you’re interested in more information on that.
Have a wonderful summer!