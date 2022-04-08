Sifting blows away worthless chaff

Wheat seed is surrounded by a husk that must be removed to use the wheat. In Jesus’ time harvested wheat seed was beaten with flails to loosen the husk, or chaff. Throwing baskets of gathered beaten wheat and chaff up into the air allowed the wind to blow away the lighter chaff; the heavier wheat kernels fell back into the basket to be used. In the not-so-distant American past, bundles of cut and dried wheat stalks were shaken in a threshing machine until the husks were separated. These days a combine does it all, from cutting the wheat to separating the chaff, in one quick process.
During the Last Supper, celebrated at Passover – which begins April 15 this year – Jesus let Peter know that a time would soon come when he would be tested for his allegiance to Jesus.
“Simon, Simon,” he said. “Indeed, Satan has asked for you, that he may sift you as wheat. But I have prayed for you, that your faith should not fail and when you have returned to Me, strengthen your brethren.” Luke 22: 31-32 New King James Version
The Voice translation says it this way, “Simon, Simon, how Satan has pursued you, that he might make you part of his harvest. But I have prayed for you. I have prayed that your faith will hold firm and that you will recover from your failure and become a source of strength for your brothers here.”
Considering people as Satan’s harvest is a mind-bending concept. What do we do with a harvest? Eat it! By extension, Satan wants to eat us. If Satan is the embodiment of evil, then we will be consumed by evil.
I really like looking at many Bible translations of one passage. A world of understanding opens when I dive into those varying ways of interpreting the words of the original texts.
The Complete Jewish Bible doesn’t just suggest Peter’s return to Jesus; in verse 32 it speaks of him returning in repentance.
“… And you, once you have turned back in repentance, strengthen your brothers,” it says.
That puts a whole new spin on the matter. Peter will need to repent from turning away from Jesus. Peter never even considered he could betray Jesus; that would never happen. But in the same conversation Jesus warns him he will deny knowing Jesus not just once, but three times.
If we partner this idea of denying Jesus more than once with the concept of winnowing or separating the chaff from the good wheat, we can see that removing the chaff from our lives might not be a onetime deal. Just like the wood wright who needs to remove undesirable elements from an original piece of wood in order to arrive at the beautiful piece he’s working to reveal, we all need to be sifted many times during our lifetime as Christ’s brothers and sisters in order to be honed to our optimal position in Christ.
The Message Bible gives us a different view of verse 32.
“Simon, I’ve prayed for you in particular that you not give in or give out. When you have come through the time of testing, turn to your companions and give them a fresh start,” it says.
We see the Apostle Paul encouraging the Ephesian church similarly in chapter 6, verse 18.
“Pray for your brothers and sisters,” he writes. “Keep your eyes open. Keep each other’s spirits up so that no one falls behind or drops out.”
So not only is Jesus warning Peter there will come times that will test his faith, he is also exhorting him to support other believers in their times of sifting.
Years later Peter would write, “Keep a cool head. Stay alert. The Devil is poised to pounce, and would like nothing better than to catch you napping. Keep your guard up. You’re not the only ones plunged into these hard times. It’s the same with Christians all over the world. So keep a firm grip on the faith. The suffering won’t last forever. It won’t be long before this generous God who has great plans for us in Christ – eternal and glorious plans they are! – will have you put together and on your feet for good. He gets the last word; yes, he does.” 1 Peter 5:8-11, Message Bible
Peter came through his sifting and still today encourages us to not give up in these difficult times when we – and the world – are being sifted. In the end we will be thankful for the sifting we have endured and we will, in turn, encourage others as they bear the sifting in their lives.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.