Smile – days growing longer

The Winter Solstice is the point at which the path of the sun in the sky is farthest south. At the Winter Solstice the sun travels the shortest path through the sky, resulting in the day of the year with the least sunlight and therefore the longest night.
As Winter Solstice nears the days become shorter and shorter. Then on the evening of Dec. 21, winter begins. During the day the Northern Hemisphere will have just eight hours and 46 minutes of daylight. Then at 10:19 p.m. Earth’s axis will be tilted in such a way that the North Pole faces the furthest away from the sun it will reach.
To be precise, the Winter Solstice marks what is known as the “astronomical winter” –distinguishing it from the meteorological winter. The astronomical change of seasons is related to Earth’s position around the sun and its axis, while the meteorological seasons are marked by the first day of a particular month; meteorological winter occurred Dec.1.
Earth’s axis has about a 23-degree tilt. Without that our planet wouldn’t have a Winter Solstice – nor any seasons at all. The axial tilt of the Earth means that as our planet journeys around the sun different areas of the planet experience varying degrees of sunlight. Without the axial tilt, the sun would remain directly about the Equator; everywhere on the planet would receive the same amount of light the year through. During the Winter Solstice, the North Pole is tilted at about 23.4 degrees away from the sun, meaning its rays move southward from the Equator.