 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WINTRY WEATHER

Snow flurries hit southern Wisconsin

It’s been cold in southern Wisconsin this week. There were heavy flurries riding the strong winds in many places.

But when snow will really start falling this winter is unpredictable. It's Wisconsin so we never can be sure. But the National Weather Service keeps records of average and record snowfalls.

In Madison the earliest that a trace of snow was recorded was Sept. 23, and that was in 1928. The latest in the year that happened was Nov. 28, in 1994. The average date to see a trace of snow is Oct. 27.

People are also reading…

As for real snow, the average date for an inch or more to hit the ground is Nov. 25. In 1990, 3 inches of snow fell Oct. 10. In 1968, the city had 1.4 inches Feb. 6 and that was the first real snowfall that year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts that winter will be colder than normal in the Madison area this year, with the coldest times in late November, early December, early to mid-January, and mid- to late February. So most of the winter.

It also predicts greater than average snowfall, with the most snow falling in late November, early to mid-January and February.

On a better note, temperatures are expected to climb late this week in southern Wisconsin, to a high of 67 degrees Friday, 68 degrees Saturday and 71 degrees Sunday.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Several years ago I did a storytelling event for more than 300 NOMADS, a volunteer group that travels around the country doing maintenance and…

Back Home

Back Home

In the middle of one of my ridgetop clearings stands a large shagbark hickory tree that’s almost 100 feet tall.

Snow frosts northern Wisconsin

Snow frosts northern Wisconsin

Winter-like scenes unfolded Oct. 14 across portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin; many residents woke to fresh powder. For some areas it marked …

From the Back Paddock

From the Back Paddock

As the sky of October looks down on me, framed by the hue of turning leaves, I ponder the firsts that have occurred in my life since this past…

Ag world loses longtime teacher

Ag world loses longtime teacher

Robert Giller Kauffman, 89, passed away Oct. 7, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born Dec. 29, 1932, to Elmer and Ruth Kauffman in St. Jose…

Calendar: In the World of Ag

Calendar: In the World of Ag

Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Shoes for growing children’s feet are difficult to come by in Ukrainian war zones. Recently Maia Mikhaluk’s church, “Message of Hope” began a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News