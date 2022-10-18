Snow frosts northern Wisconsin

Winter-like scenes unfolded Oct. 14 across portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin; many residents woke to fresh powder. For some areas it marked the first accumulating snowfall of the year as some of the coldest air of the season so far sent temperatures tumbling.
Reports of accumulating snow poured in from much of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin as the sun rose Oct. 14. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Duluth kept a watchful eye in the earliest hours of Friday morning as snow began to accumulate on grass and unpaved surfaces. By the time snow came to an end meteorologists had recorded 1.8 inches of snow and built a new office mascot.
Accumulating snow at this point of the autumn season is not unusual in this part of the country. The Duluth area in Minnesota, for example, typically records its first measurable snowfall of the season about Oct. 24. Meteorologists define measurable snow as amounts greater than or equal to 0.1 of an inch.
While Duluth may be slightly ahead of schedule this year, Friday’s snowfall is far from the earliest flakes to accumulate on record for the city. The earliest that an inch or more of snow was ever recorded in Duluth occurred Sept. 18, 1991, when 2.4 inches fell, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.