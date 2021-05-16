Sozo recipe needs faith

It’s easy on the internet to find new recipes for a family meal or to entertain a crowd. We can search for key ingredients and find a plethora of options, including make-ahead meals that allow us to spend time with family or guests. Of course it’s always helpful to have a well-stocked pantry and freezer with needed ingredients on hand.
After cooking for decades one begins to cook and bake without measuring, particularly when it comes to old family recipes. When grown children call to inquire how to make some recipe they have enjoyed all their lives, many of us respond with “some of this, about that much of that or however much looks right.” That response can be a bit difficult to work from.
God has given us a reliable recipe for salvation, healing, deliverance and prosperity. The Greek word “sozo” encompasses all those concepts. Sozo can be translated as save, heal, cure, preserve, keep safe and sound, restore, rescue from danger or destruction, deliver or make whole. According to the Word Wealth sidebar for Luke 7:50 in the New Spirit-filled Life Bible, “Sozo saves from physical death by healing, and from spiritual death by forgiving sin and its effects. Sozo in primitive cultures is translated simply, ‘to give new life’ and ‘to cause to have a new heart.’”
The first mention of sozo in the gospels is when the angel Gabriel comes to Mary in Matthew 1:21, telling her the son she will birth will save his people from their sins. Sozo is found in New Testament gospels, referring to the woman with the blood issue who is healed by touching Jesus’ garment hem. She’s mentioned in Matthew 9:20-22, Mark 5:25-34 and Luke 8:43-48. We also find sozo in the description of the sinful woman who came to wash Jesus’ feet with her hair in Luke 7:36-50. In Mark 6:56 we read that wherever Jesus went the sick were brought to him, begging to touch the hem of his garment and be made well – sozo.
Being a doctor, it would stand to reason Luke would record the salvations, healings and deliverances in the presence of Jesus.
Luke chapter 8 recounts several incidents of sozo.
- v. 36, the man known as the Gadarene demoniac who was delivered from a mob of demons
- v. 48, the woman with the blood issue
- v. 50, Jairus’ daughter is raised from the dead
Chapter 17 records the healing of lepers, noting specifically the one – a Samaritan – who returned to thank Jesus.
Jesus said to him, “Arise and go. It was your faith that brought you salvation and healing.”
Luke 18 and Mark 10 document the healing of Blind Bartimaeus, who shouted. He made so much noise as Jesus passed by that Jesus stopped to ask what he wanted. When Bartimaeus responded he wanted to see again, Jesus restored his sight.
Virtually all those incidents where sozo appears in the gospels in the form of healing, restoration and deliverance have one shared component. That one common ingredient in the recipe for sozo is faith to be made whole through contact with Jesus. Jesus had a history of saving, healing, delivering and resurrecting people wherever he went. The people knew they could count on Him to change their lives for the better, and they had faith He would do so. There is no substitute for faith; it is the key ingredient in the recipe for sozo.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.