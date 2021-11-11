Spiritual wounds lead to soul anguish

There is no pain worse than the aching of a soul in spiritual anguish. A spiritual wound, unlike a physical injury or a body deteriorating from disease, is mostly invisible. But if one looks closely it can sometimes be seen in the eyes. The life light is muted. And though the wounded person seems fully functional – working, socializing, even playing and laughing at times – a lasting hangdog weariness pervades.
Victims of physical or emotional violence can carry a soul wound for a lifetime. Ken Mcgwin is a Vietnam veteran and a longtime dairy farmer near Montello, Wisconsin. He wrote to me just before Memorial Day about the pain he still bears 50 years after coming home from the war.
“I was one of the unlucky ones in Vietnam,” he wrote. “I live it every day and many nights. I was a central-Wisconsin farm boy. I never dreamed that I would end up in hell on earth. I was in Vietnam in 1968, 1969 and 1970 … a total of 15 months in-country. We operated on the Mekong and the Song My Tho rivers, and patrolled the vast mangrove swamps of the Mekong Delta. They were suicide missions.
“Memorial Day is always hard on me. My good wife will go with me to Markesan to the grave of my friend Tom Smith. He was killed in action just a few feet from me; we could not save him. I live that awful night over and over. I will weep at his grave again on Monday. How can we keep on doing this to each other?”
There is no “pulling yourself up by your own soul straps” after an experience like that. It takes a village. The Navajo Indians heal soul wounds through a communal ritual described by Caroline Myss in her best-selling book, “Anatomy of the Spirit.”
Myss tells about David Chetlahe Paladin, a Navajo Indian who was tortured by Nazi soldiers in World War II.
“The Nazis tortured him by, among other things, nailing his feet to the floor and then forcing him to stand for days in that condition,” she wrote. “After surviving that horror, David was sent to an extermination camp because he was ‘of a lesser race.’”
“When the camps were liberated, American soldiers found David unconscious and dying. Transported to the United States, David spent two and a half years in a coma in a military hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan. When he finally came out of the coma, his body was so weakened from his prison-camp experiences that he could not walk. He was fitted for heavy leg braces and, using crutches, he could drag himself short distances.
“David made up his mind to return to his reservation, say a last good-bye to his people, then enter a veterans’ hospital and stay there for the rest of his life. When he arrived at the reservation, his family and friends were horrified at what had become of him. They gathered together and held council to figure out how to help him. After the council meeting the elders approached David, yanked the braces off his legs, tied a rope around his waist and threw him into deep water. ‘David, call your spirit back,’ they commanded. ‘Your spirit is no longer in your body. If you can’t call your spirit back, we will let you go. No one can live without his spirit. Your spirit is your power.’
“‘Calling his spirit back,’ David told me, was the most difficult task he ever had to undertake. ‘It was more difficult than enduring having my feet nailed to the floor. I saw the faces of those Nazi soldiers. I lived through all those months in the prison camp. I knew that I had to release my anger and hatred. I could barely keep myself from drowning, but I prayed to let the anger out of my body. That’s all I prayed, and my prayers were answered.’ David recovered the full use of his legs and went on to become a shaman, a Christian minister and a healer.
“Having survived a confrontation with the darkest side of power, he transcended that darkness, and spent the rest of his life healing and inspiring people to ‘call back their power’ from experiences that drain the life-force from their bodies.”
Much worse than the suffering inflicted on us by others is the unbearable knowledge that we have inflicted undeserved suffering on another. I will never forget the time my bishop, David Lawson, told a small group of us United Methodist clergy about how when he was an adolescent he had accidentally shot and killed his own brother with a hunting rifle. All of us in the group sat in stunned silence as the bishop described that horrible moment, the ways his parents and all of their family suffered, and the long process of healing that followed.
I don’t remember the details but it was very clear that it was only because of the love of those around him that Lawson was able to forgive himself – indeed love himself and go on with his life.
In his book, “The Art of Forgiveness, Lovingkindness, and Peace,” Jack Kornfield describes an African forgiveness ritual.
“In the Babemba tribe of South Africa, when a person acts irresponsibly or unjustly, he is placed in the center of the village, alone and unfettered. All work ceases, and every man, woman, and child in the village gathers in a large circle around the accused individual. Then each person in the tribe speaks to the accused, one at a time, each recalling the good things the person in the center of the circle has done in his lifetime. Every incident, every experience that can be recalled with any detail and accuracy, is recounted. All his positive attributes, good deeds, strengths and kindnesses are recited carefully and at length. This tribal ceremony often lasts for several days. At the end the tribal circle is broken, a joyous celebration takes place, and the person is symbolically and literally welcomed back into the tribe.”
What if every one of our churches had a specially trained committee whose purpose it was to work with God, as the psalmist writes, staying near to the brokenhearted and saving the crushed in spirit? Perhaps your church already does this kind of work. If you do, I would like to hear about it.
Henri J.M. Nouwen wrote, “When we honestly ask ourselves which person in our lives mean the most to us, we often find that it is those who, instead of giving advice, solutions or cures, have chosen rather to share our pain and touch our wounds with a warm and tender hand.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.