Stay safe on ATVs, UTVs

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging all-terrain- and utility-terrain-vehicle riders and passengers to wear helmets and seatbelts while out riding this fall.
So far this year 12 people have been in ATV or UTV crashes in Wisconsin. Most crash victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71 percent of fatally injured ATV riders were killed in 2020 in crashes involving no other vehicles. Helmets and seatbelts dramatically reduce the chance of serious injury, especially in single-vehicle crashes.
Follow these tips for a safe ride.
• Use extra caution when operating on pavement.
• Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities.
• Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.
• In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and long sleeves.
• Know before you go. Review all ATV/UTV laws.
Wisconsin law requires ATV and UTV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who are at least 12 years old for an ATV and at least 16 years old for a UTV must complete an ATV safety-certification course to operate in Wisconsin. An exception is when the vehicle is being driven on private property owned by the operator’s immediate family. The safety courses can be taken online or in person. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for “safety education” for a list of approved safety-education classes.
Wisconsin law also requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law-enforcement officials. Operators must submit a written report to the DNR within 10 days of the incident.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/atv for more information.