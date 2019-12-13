I’m always happy to make cinnamon rolls because they are a favorite treat for my husband. I realized I must usually make them for a special occasion, because when I served them to him for dinner several days ago he asked what we were celebrating. I said, “You!”
This recipe is written especially for those who have never made cinnamon rolls before. It’s straight-forward and easy. Yet the end result is a soft and chewy roll topped with a decadent brown-butter icing that melts in your mouth. They’re the ideal complement to morning coffee.
Cinnamon Rolls
1 cup milk
3 T butter
3½ cups or more all-purpose flour, divided
½ cup sugar
1 large egg
2¼ t rapid-rise yeast
1 t salted butter
Filling:
3/4 cup brown sugar
2 T ground cinnamon
¼ cup or ½ stick butter, melted
Combine milk and butter in a glass measuring cup.
Microwave on high until butter melts and mixture is warmed to 120 to 130 degrees.
Pour into a large mixing bowl.
Add 1 cup flour, sugar, egg, yeast and salt; stir to combine.
Add remaining flour; mix with large spoon until flour is absorbed.
If dough is very sticky add 1 or 2 more T flour until the dough pulls away from the sides to form a ball.
Turn dough out onto lightly floured work surface.
Knead until smooth and elastic, about eight minutes.
Form into ball.
Lightly oil a large bowl with nonstick spray or butter or oil.
Transfer dough to bowl, turning to coat.
Cover bowl with a cloth.
Let dough rise in warm draft-free area until doubled in volume, about two hours.
Mix brown sugar and cinnamon in medium bowl.
Punch down dough; transfer to floured work surface.
Roll out to a 15-inch by 11-inch rectangle.
Spread butter over dough; sprinkle cinnamon sugar to evenly cover butter.
Starting at one long side, roll dough into a log.
Pinch seam gently to keep it rolled.
With seam side down, cut dough crosswise with thin sharp knife into 18 slices – each about ½- to ¾-inch thick.
Spray large baking sheet with nonstick spray.
Arrange rolls cut side up about ½ inch apart; cover pan with a cloth.
Let dough rise in warm draft-free area until almost doubled in volume, 40 to 45 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Bake rolls until tops are golden, about 20 minutes.
Brown Butter Icing
¼ cup butter
2 cups confectioners sugar
2 T cream
1½ t vanilla
1 T hot water
Heat butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
After several minutes the butter will turn golden brown with little toasted flecks in it.
Remove from heat and add all remaining ingredients.
If too thick to pour, add just a bit more hot water.
Pour over cinnamon rolls when they are still hot from the oven.
The cinnamon rolls are scrumptious when served immediately. But they can be allowed to cool and then stored in an airtight container.