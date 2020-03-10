With temperatures forecast to be in the 40s and 50s this week, “From the Woodlot” author Greg Galbraith decides it’s time to tap trees. He says he tapped 30 maple trees March 6 in his maple stand in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin. Off the trails the snow is knee-deep in places but every day the sun melts more of the driveway. Soon the drive will be clear to the syrup shack – and it will be warm enough that his dog, Sheila, will agree to take off her sweater. She watches out the door to decide if the trees are ready.
