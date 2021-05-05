Teen builds thriving business

Will Wanish, 17, a junior at Colfax High School, knows exactly what he wants to do when he finishes high school – manage his own business and build his passion for maple syrup. Some students may be thinking college or working for someone else but Will is an entrepreneur at-heart. He has been shaping his future for at least four years – driven and dedicated to securing “liquid gold” from maple trees.
Four years ago he began tapping maple trees with his uncle, Jon, in the Cadott area. Then the next season he decided to have about 50 tree taps in his yard. Each year since that time he’s added trees and modified his operation. When in 2018 he decided he wanted to focus on it as a business, he had a conversation with his mom and dad, Todd and Heather Wanish.
During that discussion his parents told him a business is completely different than a hobby. He needed to have a plan for funding, sales and future opportunities.
“We made a list of the equipment he would need, potential sales he could make and how he would be able to make this actually work,” Todd Wanish said.
After reiterating it’s a long-term plan, Will decided to move forward – and was able to secure a $30,000 loan from the Regional Business Fund. That allowed him to purchase an evaporator and a reverse osmosis machine.
“Without the help of Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation and the Regional Business Fund, I wouldn’t have been able to get my business off the ground,” Will said.
During the 2020 spring season he cooked down about 22,000 gallons of sap into maple syrup. Then COVID-19 became a pandemic so Will needed to look beyond farmer’s markets and events for sales. He was able to become licensed and inspected, allowing him to sell his syrup via wholesale methods to stores.
“Currently my maple syrup is in approximately 100 stores throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota,” he said.
Throughout 2020 and 2021, sales remained extremely strong and business kept expanding. Will and his parents went on the road to build sales and secure new accounts.
Then during the spring 2021 sap season, Will received a call from Boyd Huppert – a KARE-11 NBC reporter from Minneapolis. He featured Will and his business on “The Land of 10,000 Stories,” an award-winning feature on KARE-11. Within minutes of the story airing on television, hundreds of orders came through the Wanish Sugar Bush website. Business to individuals exploded.
“The exposure we received from the KARE-11 story has been amazing; we are so appreciative that Boyd wanted to share Will’s story,” Wanish said.
This spring, Will made about 1,000 gallons of maple syrup and is already planning for next year. He has hopes to add more taps, build his tubing system, enhance efficiencies, and potentially expand into other products that include maple sugar and maple cotton candy.
Will’s parents are proud of his accomplishments and know that he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do.
“He is always on-the-go, enjoys working and is not a teenage that has ever just sat around,” his father said. “I couldn’t be more excited for what he has done so far; there aren’t many kids his age who can say that they have a successful business already.”
Will is confident he can make his business, Wanish Sugar Bush, a success story well into the future.
“This is what I want to do and it’s not an option to not be successful,” Will said. “I know that I can continue to grow and build this business.”
Visit www.wanishsugarbush.com and www.facebook.com/WanishSugarBush for more information.