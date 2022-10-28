Thanks to Mini for Red kindness

Red – the sturdy, loyal Australian Shepherd – is a rescue dog. He came to live with us when he was about a year old. A former resident of high-kill animal shelters in Oklahoma, he was far more mentally damaged than we realized. Red had meltdowns several times each day that included him screaming and chewing through leashes, destroying dog beds and eating socks. It was so bad we needed to make a leash out of plastic-coated steel cable. The dog panted even in his sleep. His eyes were hard; he never smiled. The only way we found to console him was through hugs and gentle talk.
The dog was so damaged we didn’t know if we could help him. As the song says, his mind was cloudy and his soul was upside-down. But we could see how hard he was trying. That inspired us to try harder to save him.
Many years we spend a few winter nights in a lighthouse. The living quarters are haunted. Visitors make entries about their experiences in a logbook that remains for all to read. Many have recorded encounters with a spirit who is referred to as “Mini.” The spirit is believed to be that of a former keeper of the light, a woman who lived in those quarters decades ago. According to the log, for some Mini has set the kitchen table for breakfast. On occasion she has folded clothing and moved it from the floor to beds. Some attribute to the spirit the sounds of footsteps and the flickering of lights in the old building.
Our old dog, Jakob, also an Australian Shepherd, loved visiting the lighthouse. But we noticed two things about his behavior there. On his first trip he climbed the stairway to the second floor where there is a landing with doors to a bedroom, a closet and the lighthouse light. The door to the light is locked but the others are not. Upon entering the bedroom off the landing Jakob’s eyes became large saucers and the hair on his neck stood up. He whined and quickly trotted down the steps to the first floor. Though he visited the lighthouse several other times, he never went upstairs again. We always slept in a downstairs bedroom. Jakob was normally a dog who switched sleeping positions many times during the night. But at the lighthouse he would snuggle in between us and not move until the light of morning.
Though Jakob evidently sensed Mini, we did not. We never saw any sign of the spirit.
In 2018 we took Red to the lighthouse for the first time. We had had him for a few months and he was still having frequent bouts of anxiety and several meltdowns each day. We were unpacking our bedding, food and gear, carrying boxes and coolers from the truck to the living quarters. When we were finally unpacked the three of us sat down in the living room. As is our custom we had covered the stuffed chairs and couch with old blankets or sheets in case our dog jumped up on them.
One of us sat in a reclining chair facing a doorway. The other sat on another chair on the opposite end of the room. The unoccupied couch sat along a wall between us. Red was sitting in a sphinx position on the floor facing the couch. He was panting and restless as usual but after the excitement of unpacking he was finally stationary. It had been a long drive and we were tired. We hoped Red could adapt to his new surroundings, but we had little hope that the visit would go smoothly.
Suddenly a green ball the size of a tennis ball rapidly rolled out from under the couch and into the space between Red’s front paws. He was delighted. He grabbed the ball and crushed it in his jaws. It squeaked! From that moment on the green ball was his constant companion. It seemed to help calm him. Later he climbed upstairs to explore the landing and the bedroom off it. He went up again and again, sometimes gently scratching to ask to be let through the locked door to the lighthouse light.
We had forgotten to pack enough dog food for the trip. We had just switched Red to a different variety to calm his stomach. It was probably just a coincidence that before we headed out to buy dog food the next day we discovered a half bag of Red’s new dog-food brand in a kitchen cupboard – along with a coupon for a discount on another bag.
Thanks to help from the spirit, Mini, Red’s first lighthouse visit went very well. His new toy calmed him. His anguish and meltdowns started to diminish. During the coming months his mind cleared, his soul righted. He became the sturdy and loyal dog we now depend upon.
It was a couple of years before we visited the lighthouse again. Red had suffered a back injury and was visibly sad during his convalescence. We hoped a visit to the lighthouse would cheer him and us. Red’s vet had recommended we get him a toy that would be challenging, food oriented and fun, but that would require no running. We had yet to find such a toy that was to Red’s liking.
Upon arrival we began unpacking the truck. One of us covered the living-room furniture with sheets. The other, with Red, entered the living room seconds after the sheets were applied. The new arrivals to the room noticed something orange on the sheet that covered the couch. Red jumped up and grabbed it. It was a dog toy that would hold food. It fit Red’s mouth well.
We had not seen it before. It had not been on the couch when the sheet was applied. How could it have appeared there? Mini!
The new toy cheered Red and helped him with his recovery. By spring he was well again both physically and mentally. We hope to visit the lighthouse with Red again next year. He becomes excited when we say the words “lighthouse” and “Mini.”
Halloween is a time when many look for frightening and terrible ghosts and spirits. It’s good to remember that some spirits are kind and helpful, like the people who were associated with them. At least one who inhabits a lighthouse even likes red dogs.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.