Develop a “safety first” attitude. Harvesting season often brings with it longer working hours and a rush against time. Be sure to take time to think; it may save your life or someone dear to you. Every year thousands of farm workers are injured and hundreds more die in farming accidents. According to the National Safety Council, agriculture is one of the most hazardous industries in the nation.
Reduce injuries on the farm by following safety tips.
- Discuss safety hazards and emergency procedures with workers including family.
- Read and follow instructions in equipment operator’s manuals and on product labels.
- Heed safety warnings!
- Inspect equipment routinely for problems that may cause accidents.
- Install and maintain approved rollover-protective structures, protective enclosures, or protective frames on tractors and self-propelled equipment.
- Always use seat belts when operating tractors with rollover-protective structures.
- Keep the operator’s platform clear of debris.
- Ensure guards on farm equipment are replaced after maintenance.
- Maintain proper lighting and reflectors on vehicles and equipment.
- Keep slow-moving-vehicle signs clean and visible.
- Take precautions to prevent entrapment and suffocation caused by unstable surfaces of grain storage bins, silos or hoppers. Never “walk the grain.”
- Be aware that methane gas, carbon dioxide, ammonia and hydrogen sulfide can form in unventilated grain bins, silos and manure pits – and can suffocate or poison workers or explode.
As part of planting season our agricultural vehicles and equipment are on the roads traveling from field to field. It’s important to be thinking about safety and ensure our ag vehicles are visible to others when we operate them on the roads. That’s not only for their safety but ours as well. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/ioh for more information. Visit datcpgis.wi.gov/maps/?viewer=ioh for equipment road requirements in an interactive map.
This is also manure-hauling season for many. Review safety procedures for agitating, pumping and hauling manure. Be aware that manure-gas dangers exist in non-enclosed storage as well as enclosed-storage units. Visit portage.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/manure-safety-resources for more information.