Time of silence ends

There was a 400-year time of silence when God didn’t speak, between the Old and New testaments. He had given the words of prophecy to his people through a number of prophets, about the Savior he was sending to deliver them.
Isaiah’s prophecy spoke of a dead tree, 700 years ahead of time, in 11:1- 3. That dead tree represented the family line of King David, who would be taken into exile because they had fallen into serious spiritual and moral decline by violating the 10 Commandments.
It didn’t happen overnight. Gradually people had strayed, no longer following God’s ways. They had moved from under the covering God had promised over His chosen people if they would follow his ways. Isaiah saw the long-range forecast of what would happen to Israel, as noted in the chapters prior to 11, and it wasn’t pleasant to behold.
But there was hope, Isaiah said. That dead tree stump still had a viable root and from that root a new branch would grow and bear fruit. There’s a lot of symbolism associated with the word “branch” – as with much of prophecy – beginning with it being the root word for Nazarene and Nazareth. Thus Isaiah’s prophecy foretold where Israel’s hope would come from. Jesus the Savior indeed hailed from Nazareth and grew up there. In addition his family tree, as described in Matthew 1 and Luke 3, confirms his relationship to King David from both parents.
Isaiah was one of a number of Old Testament prophets who foretold a coming Savior and how to identify him when he did come. Those prophecies described what he would do, where he would minister and what would happen to his followers – all with accuracy when held to the light of his life in the gospels.
Finally the time came for the Savior to arrive and that’s what this time of Advent is all about. It began with a priest, Zacharias, chosen to go into the “Most Holy Place” – God’s Presence. Though he was advanced in years, and he and his wife had not been able to have children, suddenly the angel Gabriel appeared to him in the Most Holy Place and declared they would conceive a son. Gabriel proceeded to instruct Zacharias what to name their son – John – how to raise him as a Nazarite wholly dedicated to God and that he would be filled with Holy Spirit from the womb. The angel said John would turn many Israelites to the Lord.
John was raised in the desert until the time God called him to fulfill the prophetic words of Isaiah 40:3-5. He was to prepare the way for the Lord, by preaching a baptism for the remission of sins to the nation of Israel. He baptized all those who believed and eagerly looked for the Savior to come. He prophesied of One to come who would baptize them with Holy Spirit and fire, foretelling the day of Pentecost when those who followed the Messiah would literally be baptized with Holy Spirit and fire.
With the coming of John, the 400 years of silence from God ended; the fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecies had begun. Each year the Christian world commemorates the coming of the Hope of all nations – the Savior. He wasn’t just the Savior of Israel; he’s the Savior of the world, of all who believe in him from the time of his life on earth until the future time of his return. The Hope of all nations, Jesus, still has prophecies to fulfill; each day we move closer to those prophecies being fulfilled.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.