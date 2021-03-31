Triplets add challenges to goat farming

KEWASKUM, Wis. – The first doe in our herd to deliver young goats this year, Dibs, is a seasoned dam with eight years or more under her belt. She was not supposed to be bred anymore because she’s old and creaky, and had troubles her previous time; she lost two of her triplets. Her body took a long time to recover. She probably recovered simply because she’s one ornery old goat; she could have been an Alpine! We kept the young bucks in her pen one day too long this past fall and she was bred. I was crossing my fingers she didn’t settle, but I guess God knew better.
The blessing for Dibs was the triplets she brought forth Feb. 7 were smaller in stature than her previous triplets, so all survived and are thriving. Though they were all healthy, I still needed to dry their ears with the hair dryer I keep in the barn specifically for defrosting frozen ears on frigid winter-birth days. I think I may have not been successful with the smallest one because her ear tips are curling over a bit, but the other two are fine.
But then I discovered Dibs’ very-swollen udder would not produce enough milk for triplets. That meant it was time to dig out the surplus colostrum I’d frozen this past year to supplement newborns. I was so glad I had a stash to go because those girls went through a lot of liquid until their mom could produce sufficient to sustain them. The one good thing about bottle-feeding baby goats is that it causes them to be really tame; they’re much easier to handle than kids raised on their dams. They think jumping up on me is fun – and so is chewing on my hood strings, shoe strings and pants. It’s okay when they’re small, but I break them of it before they grow big.
Things were going well; I was still bottle-feeding the triplets in addition to them feeding from Mom. There was another newly delivered mom, named Flo, in the pen with them whose twins had died. At first she didn’t want anything to do with those triplets attempting to sneak a snack from her. But about three weeks later there was another doe that birthed. The sound of those new babes must have triggered something in Flo for suddenly I had no milk from her. Apparently she no longer had an aversion to contributing to the triplets’ nutritional intake.
By the time those doelings were almost a month old they were doing airborne acrobatics, jumping sideways and trying to sneak out every time the gate was opened to let Dibs and Flo go out or in for milking. It was time to take a goat to school for the Ag Science class. But I couldn’t just take one so I took all three.
It wasn’t as much of a circus as I anticipated it could be, maybe because I had a strategy. One at a time I took them from the pen to load into a pet carrier in the back of my car. Though Dibs wasn’t fond of the idea of me taking her kids away and tried to position herself between me and them, I was able to reach under her to grab each doeling quite easily. The key was not to make a fuss and rile up everyone, and I was successful.
Taking baby animals to school is an excellent way to educate students about raising farm animals in a time when most students are no longer connected to the land and farming. They have insight into the investment of time, finances and self that are required to steward animals on the farm. They learn about housing, how to feed and care for those animals, and the rewards of raising them. It’s a win-win situation – students learn and animal stewards have the opportunity to share a treasure trove of knowledge learned by doing.
The triplets weren’t exactly fond of the new exposure, new environment and new voices. They were so ready to go back to Mom when the time came. These days they’re growing by leaps and bounds – pun intended – and sometimes they even leave some of Flo’s milk for me.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.