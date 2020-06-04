While no one can say with certainty that the slow re-openings across the United States mark the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 crisis, it’s clear those attempts to return to a more-normal existence mark the end of the beginning. The world is an experiment, both of science and of societies. Outcomes will remain uncertain for months.
But data can help draw a few conclusions. One from the consumer sector is that, in times of uncertainty, people turn to bedrock items they know will nourish themselves and their families. And dairy is an important choice.
Retail sales as reported by consumer-market researcher IRI during the past three months show consumers have reacted to the coronavirus crisis first by stocking dairy, then by continuing to buy milk and other products at disproportionately increased levels. From March 8 to March 22, as stay-at-home orders and business closures proliferated nationwide, dairy products flew from store shelves. Milk sales were 43 percent more than during the same period a year earlier. Yogurt increased 31 percent. Ice cream sales gained 40 percent and cheese 76 percent. Butter sales more than doubled during the same period.
Gains have continued into the “new normal” and use more of a consumer’s retail dollar than they did during the panic peak. Retail dairy sales from late March through May 17 remain 25 percent more than a year ago. Overall grocery sales during that same period increased only 14 percent – meaning at a time when people are relying more on grocers to fill their needs, they’re relying on dairy significantly more than they are on other products.
That vote of consumer trust shows every sign of continuing for the foreseeable future – and that shouldn’t be a surprise. When milk is already in 94 percent of U.S. households, it follows it would be especially important as families choose how to weather a storm. That real-world, real-time affirmation of dairy’s value can’t help but inspire the entire dairy community to keep working and maintain resilience through whatever comes next. Dairy owes a deep debt of gratitude to consumers whose support has helped carry farmers through this crisis.
Of course consumer faith has been only one part of dairy’s story in the past few months. Pre-coronavirus about half of all dairy sales came from outside the home. Even as retail consumers increased dairy buying, sales to restaurants, schools and cafeterias plunged. That turbulence prompted sharp declines in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s forecast for milk prices for 2020. That’s been a big reason why federal assistance for dairy farms has been so important.
But even that story is brightening. A recent price rally is changing the outlook from mortifying to merely difficult – still cold comfort for many producers, but more manageable in a way many wouldn’t have dared to wish for even one month ago. Restaurant sales are slowly returning. Federal aid has provided a meaningful boost to bottom lines, even as signs of stress will still need to be monitored and additional aid will be necessary.
The past few months have been difficult for dairy, as for everyone. The next few months will be as well. But dairy is resilient. Its value to consumers is beyond dispute and early signs of recovery give reasons for hope. June 1 was World Milk Day. There remains much to overcome, there is also much to celebrate. Raise a glass.