TAYLOR, Wis. – Can anyone honestly say they’re really surprised Old Man Winter isn’t quite finished? As of this writing, the morning of April 17, there are 14 inches of snow outside my window, driven by a strong northwest wind. We’ve been without power for several hours at the Hardie farm in Jackson County in western Wisconsin; the laptop is on battery power.
That’s a Wisconsin spring, where in the span of a few days we can go from applying sunscreen – while digging flower beds with temperatures in the upper 80s – to wearing mittens while digging out snow with temperatures in the 30s. I guess SPF stands for Snow Plowing Fun.
That’s why I always wait until we’re well into May before I take the plow off my truck; my winter coat stays well within reach. Yes, it does sometimes pay to procrastinate.
Recently I wrote about a late-spring storm that ended with a late-night visit to my grandparents for shelter. That story struck a chord with two readers who have similar stories.
Greg Koelker of Stoddard, Wisconsin, said on a winter night in 1971 he became stuck in his grandparents’ driveway about a half-mile from their house. He was heading home on Far Nuf Road – yes, that’s the real name of the road in rural Cassville, Wisconsin – after some celebrating at the Far Nuf tavern. It was snowing. As he passed his grandparents’ driveway he decided it would be a good place for a bathroom pit spot.
Koelker backed his 1962 Chevy into the driveway. After he accomplished his task, the rear tires skidded; the car slid sideways over the edge of the road next to a 10-foot drop. Like my brother and I in 1979, Koelker abandoned his car and hiked to his grandparents’ house where he pounded on the door. He spent the night. The next morning his father arrived about the same time as the plow truck. Koelker – along with his father, grandfather and uncle – shoveled snow as the car was pulled out by the truck.
“I caught ‘HE double-hockey sticks’ at home,” he said.
But worse was his grandfather was hurting after the shoveling and later that month was discovered to have had broken bones in his shoulder and chest – most likely attributed to shoveling, Koelker said. He also had a diagnosis of bone cancer.
Similar to my grandmother – who died a few months later after our snowed-in night – Koelker said his grandfather didn’t last long after that. He called it “an event in my life that left a scar on my memories.”
Doug Bakken of Onalaska, Wisconsin, remembered the same snowstorm that I wrote about, March 23-24 of 1979. Bakken said my story hit him “right between the eyes like a snowball I never saw coming.”
Bakken lived in Rochester, Minnesota, at the time. He was heading to Coon Valley, Wisconsin, that Friday night for his grandmother’s visitation. She had died three days prior, on her 85th birthday. He said the snow hampered their travels and they only made it as far as his parents’ house in Onalaska; they missed the visitation. After the snow was cleared Saturday morning they were able to attend the funeral in Chaseburg, Wisconsin.
“This snowstorm and these dates live on in our family,” Bakken said. “Not only did my grandmother die on her birthday, but one year later we gave birth to our daughter on March 20, 1980. Then 29 years later our son and daughter-in-law gave birth to our granddaughter on March 20, 2009.
“We both experienced that major spring snowstorm. Your grandmother saw it, mine just missed it and we both saw our grandmothers leave this earth that same year. Thanks so much for sharing this story.”
It’s much more fun to uncover memories than it is to shovel snow.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.