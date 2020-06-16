OPINION The next time a person snacks on almonds, adds blueberries to a smoothie or eats pumpkin pie, he or she needs to thank a pollinator – and thank farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners who work hard to create and maintain pollinator habitat.
Pollinators such as honeybees, bumblebees, butterflies, birds, bats, flies and many others play a critical role in crop production. Without pollinators we wouldn’t have many crops.
During the 2020 National Pollinator Week, held the week of June 22-28, the nation will celebrate those iconic and crucial pollinators. This year’s theme is “Pollinators, Plants, People and Planet.” The U.S. Senate unanimously 13 years ago designated the third week in June as National Pollinator Week to increase awareness about the importance of pollinators and the challenges many of them face. Those challenges include serious population declines and habitat losses, often due to land-use changes as well as excessive or improper pesticide use. Almost 200 species of pollinators are considered threatened or extinct.
Pollination occurs when pollen grains are moved between two flowers of the same species, or within a single flower, by wind or insects and animals. Successful pollination results in healthy fruit and fertile seeds, allowing plants to reproduce.
The extensive and critical world of crop pollinators is a $20-billion-per-year industry. About 75 percent of crop plants are pollinated every year by billions of animals and insects.
Many federal, state and local government agencies, non-government organizations and universities have launched extensive efforts to protect pollinators, especially honeybees and the Monarch butterfly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture works closely with farmers, forest landowners and other private landowners to increase pollinator habitat in targeted areas nationwide.
The Environmental Quality Incentives Program through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service offers financial incentives to agricultural producers and private forest landowners who enhance pollinator habitat by voluntarily implementing conservation practices such as cover crops, wildflower and native plantings in buffers and areas not in production.
Conservation Reserve Program also can be used to enhance habitat to protect pollinators. Administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, the Conservation Reserve Program is a land-conservation program in which enrolled landowners remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production to plant species that will improve environmental health and quality.
As owners and stewards of the land many farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners manage their natural resources to work to achieve production goals. They are protecting the rich and diverse ecology on or near their operations.
When we protect pollinators we protect our ability to grow food. We thank our farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners who offer a safe haven for pollinators and grow the products we enjoy.
Whether a large commodity producer, a small and diverse organic producer or even a suburban homeowner, people can have an important role in saving pollinators in Wisconsin.
Plant appropriate vegetation. Use conservation practices to create habitat that sustains and enhance pollinators on the farm, in the forest or in the yard.
Use pesticides, herbicides and insecticides carefully on and off the farm, ranch and private forests. Keep operations pollinator-friendly.
Protect flowering plants and potential pollinator nesting sites such as areas of undisturbed ground and native vegetation.
Help protect pollinators. By taking action to diversify and beautify an operation or property, residents could ensure that many fruits and vegetables are available and plentiful for future generations for many years to come.
Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov and search for “pollinators” or visit a local USDA office for more information.