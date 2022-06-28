 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW research building destroyed

ARLINGTON, Wis. -- Fire crews from multiple departments battled a blaze June 26 at a barn at the University of Wisconsin-Arlington Agricultural Research Station. The fire was contained to one large structure that housed farming equipment and hay; no people or animals were injured, said Marc Lovicott, UW-Madison police spokesperson.

Crews from the DeForest Fire Department responded to a report of a barn on fire about 4 p.m. at the research station at N965 Hopkins Road, Arlington, just north of the Dane County, Wisconsin, line off U.S. Highway 51. Multiple other fire departments quickly arrived to assist, Lovicott said.

Crews worked for about an hour to bring the fire under control and continued to battle flare-ups, he said. The cause of the fire is under investigation; a damage estimate was not known.

The totally destroyed structure was a 60-foot by 200-foot hay shed with no wall on the east side, according to UW.

"We would like to thank everyone who reached out to offer kind words and support after the structure fire yesterday afternoon," the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station staff posted June 27 on its Facebook page. "We also sincerely thank the fire departments and responders from Arlington, Poynette, Lodi, Dane, Deforest, Windsor and many other neighboring communities for their quick response and dedication to putting out the fire.

"They were able to isolate the fire to one 'hay' shed and save nearby equipment and buildings. Unfortunately the structure is a complete loss along with about 250 tons of hay and bedding, four tractors, a semi-truck, pickup truck, trailers, grain wagons, hay balers, hay merger, fertilizer spreader, combine grain head and other various equipment. No people or animals were injured, and no research studies were lost or compromised. The cause has not yet been determined."

The Arlington Research Station is operated by the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

State Journal staff contributed to this story.

