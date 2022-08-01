Visit Wisconsin's Farmers Markets!

Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets.
Nationally the number of farmers markets is growing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The most recent estimate in 2017 suggested there were 308 farmers markets in Wisconsin alone – and that was prior to COVID. The pandemic increased interest in farmers markets among consumers and farmers alike.
August
Mondays
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
South Madison Rimrock Road
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2500 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Tuesdays
Pennoyer Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 3601 7th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market – Riverside Park
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 850 Labaree St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Visit watertownmainstreet.org for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Eau Claire County Gov’t Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Contact janessa.vandenberge@co.eau-claire.wi.us or 715-492-4678 for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Oregon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 131 W. Richards Road, Oregon, Wisconsin. Email mcstorefms@gmail.com for more information.
West Main Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1110 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Email westmainfarmersmarkets@gmail.com for more information.
DeForest Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday along DeForest Street in DeForest, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@vi.deforest.wi.us or 608-509-5324 for more information.
Eastside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin. Email efmmanager@gmail.com for more information.
Belleville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Old Train Depot, 109 S. Park St., Belleville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/bellevillefreshproduce for more information.
Wednesdays
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contactcaseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Wednesday at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Superior Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at 1215 Banks Ave., Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Adams County Wednesday Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Wednesday on Hazel Street in Adams, Wisconsin. Email romefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Gays Mills Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday along Main Street in Gays Mills, Wisconsin. Contact sunriseumcmarket@gmail.com or 608-391-1532 for more information.
Washburn Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Central Avenue and Bayfield Street in Washburn, Wisconsin. Call 715-292-3249 for more information.
Waunakee Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 301 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin. Contact office@waunakeechamber.com or 608-849-5977 for more information.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 101 W. Railroad St., Verona, Wisconsin. Contact info@veronawi.com or 608-845-5777 for more information.
Columbus Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 150 N. Ludington St., Columbus, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarketcolumbus@gmail.com or 815-222-6718 for more information.
Festival Foods Holmen Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 123 Hale Drive, Holmen, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-526-3339 for more information.
Farmers Market On Broadway
The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Broadway and Walnut streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@onbroadway.org or 920-437-2531 for more information.
Horicon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 760 S. Hubbard St., Horicon, Wisconsin. Contact info@horiconphoenix.com or 920-485-0216 for more information.
Thursdays
Kenosha Market – Lincoln Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Thursday at 6900 18th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Greenway Station Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at 1650 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin. Contact hecksmarket@gmail.com or 608-753-2474 for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Portage Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday at 299 Wisconsin St., Portage, Wisconsin. Contact pacc@portagewi.com or 608-742-6242 for more information.
Chippewa Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 1 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Contact teri@cfms.us or 715-723-6661 for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday along Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Marathon City Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 400 Main St., Marathon City, Wisconsin. Email marathoncityfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Kewaskum Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday east of Wisconsin Highway 45 and Wisconsin Highway 28, Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Email KewaskumFM@gmail.com for more information.
Market on Military
The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1555 W. Mason St., Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact director@militaryave.org or 920-544-9503 for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 106 Jones St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Contact klemo1982@earthlink.net or 920-261-0601 for more information.
Fitchburg Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 5511 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Contact steven.leverentz@fitchburgcenter.com or 608-277-2592 for more information.
Mt. Horeb Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at 315 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. Contact mthorebfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-437-3237 for more information.
Downtown De Pere Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at George Street Plaza, De Pere, Wisconsin. Contact kendall@definitelydepere.org or 920-403-0337 for more information.
Lomira Farmers Market
The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11 at 568 Pleasant Hill Ave., Lomira, Wisconsin. Contact jenpriesgen@gmail.com or 920-960-8732 for more information.
Fridays
Kenosha Market – Baker Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Friday at 835 65th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact casey.burmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Rome Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday at 1156 Alpine Drive, Rome, Wisconsin. Email romefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Chilton Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday at 815 Memorial Drive, Chilton, Wisconsin. Email info@chilton.govoffice.com for more information.
South Madison Villager Mall
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 2234 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nsfinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Burnett County Farmers Market – Grantsburg
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 411 Wisconsin Highway 70, Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Email marketsbcfm@gmail.com for more information.
The Market at Town Square – Summer
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to dusk every Friday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Saturdays
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square
The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Saturday at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Farmers Market – Downtown Green Bay
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of South Washington and Dotty streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@downtowngreenbay.com or 920-437-5972 for more information.
Sun Prairie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Contact market@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-515-4862 for more information.
Poynette Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. every Saturday at 126 S. Main St., Poynette, Wisconsin. Contact patricianiglis@gmail.com or 608-635-2627 for more information.
Dodgeville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday at 327 N. Iowa St., Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Contact dodgevillefarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-574-3027 for more information.
Fort Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 31 Milwaukee Ave. E., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visit fortchamber.com/farmers-market for more information.
Ashland Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 200 Block Chapple Ave., Ashland, Wisconsin. Email ashlandfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Rice Lake Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 2900 S. Main St., Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Contact barbv@chibardun.net or 715-418-0372 for more information.
Sturgeon Bay’s Farm and Craft Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 421 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Contact vacation@sturgeonbay.net or 920-743-6246 for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Bayfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday along South 1st Street in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Contact bayfieldfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-257-0064 for more information.
Stoughton Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 207 S. Forest St., Stoughton, Wisconsin. Contact stoughtoncommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-628-5587 for more information.
Port Wing Saturday Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 13 and Grand Avenue in Port Wing, Wisconsin. Call 715-774-3944 for more information.
Cadott Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Riverview Park and Park Place Road, Cadott, Wisconsin. Contact cadottfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-703-3779 for more information.
Barker’s Island Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 14 Marina Drive, Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Cable Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 13445 County Highway M, Cable, Wisconsin. Contact cablecommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-798-3066 for more information.
Kenosha Harbor Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of 2nd Ave. and 56th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact info@kenoshacharbormarket.com or 262-914-1252 for more information.
Ferryville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at Sugar Creek Park in Ferryville, Wisconsin. Contact squamme43@gmail.com or 920-210-4560 for more information.
Burnett Co. Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 23985 Wisconsin Highway 35, Siren, Wisconsin. Email markets.bcfm@gmail.com for more information.
Kenosha Public Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 625 52nd St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Visit www.kenoshapublicmarket.com for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to when sold out every Saturday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
Sundays
Festival Foods Suamico Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 2348 Lineville Road, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-965-0042 for more information.
Festival Foods Onalaska Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 1260 Crossing Meadows Drive, Onalaska, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-781-2272 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Marshall Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 279 American Legion Circle, Marshall, Wisconsin. Contact michalak433@msn.com or 608-422-0428 for more information.
Monona Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 400 E. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin. Email mononafarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Northside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 2901 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager.nfm@gmail.com or 608-515-8843 for more information.
Algoma Sunday Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 620 Lake St., Algoma, Wisconsin. Visit visitalgomawi.com/market/ for more information.
Monroe Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager@monroestreetfarmersmarket.org or 608-561-8290 for more information.
Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday at Elm St. and Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Contact briana@wisdells.com or 608-291-5157 for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
September
Mondays
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
South Madison Rimrock Road
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2500 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Tuesdays
Pennoyer Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 3601 7th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market – Riverside Park
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 850 Labaree St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Visit watertownmainstreet.org for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Eau Claire County Gov’t Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 13 and 20 at 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Contact janessa.vandenberge@co.eau-claire.wi.us or 715-492-4678 for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Oregon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 131 W. Richards Road, Oregon, Wisconsin. Email mcstorefms@gmail.com for more information.
West Main Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1110 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Email westmainfarmersmarkets@gmail.com for more information.
DeForest Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday along DeForest Street in DeForest, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@vi.deforest.wi.us or 608-509-5324 for more information.
Eastside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin. Email efmmanager@gmail.com for more information.
Belleville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Old Train Depot, 109 S. Park St., Belleville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/bellevillefreshproduce for more information.
Wednesdays
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Wednesday at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Superior Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at 1215 Banks Ave., Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Adams County Wednesday Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Wednesday along Hazel Street in Adams, Wisconsin. Email romefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Gays Mills Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday along Main Street in Gays Mills, Wisconsin. Contact sunriseumcmarket@gmail.com or 608-391-1532 for more information.
Washburn Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Central Avenue and Bayfield Street in Washburn, Wisconsin. Call 715-292-3249 for more information.
Waunakee Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 301 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin. Contact office@waunakeechamber.com or 608-849-5977 for more information.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 101 W. Railroad St., Verona, Wisconsin. Contact info@veronawi.com or 608-845-5777 for more information.
Columbus Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at 150 N. Ludington St., Columbus, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarketcolumbus@gmail.com or 815-222-6718 for more information.
Festival Foods Holmen Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 123 Hale Drive, Holmen, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-526-3339 for more information.
Farmers Market On Broadway
The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Broadway and Walnut streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@onbroadway.org or 920-437-2531 for more information.
Horicon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 760 S. Hubbard St., Horicon, Wisconsin. Contact info@horiconphoenix.com or 920-485-0216 for more information.
Thursdays
Kenosha Market – Lincoln Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Thursday at 6900 18th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Greenway Station Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at 1650 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin. Contact hecksmarket@gmail.com or 608-753-2474 for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Portage Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday at 299 Wisconsin St., Portage, Wisconsin. Contact pacc@portagewi.com or 608-742-6242 for more information.
Chippewa Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 1 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Contact teri@cfms.us or 715-723-6661 for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday along Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Marathon City Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 400 Main St., Marathon City, Wisconsin. Email marathoncityfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Kewaskum Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday east of Wisconsin Highway 45 and Wisconsin Highway 28, Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Email KewaskumFM@gmail.com for more information.
Market on Military
The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1555 W. Mason St., Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact director@militaryave.org or 920-544-9503 for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 106 Jones St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Contact klemo1982@earthlink.net or 920-261-0601 for more information.
Fitchburg Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 5511 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Contact steven.leverentz@fitchburgcenter.com or 608-277-2592 for more information.
Mt. Horeb Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at 315 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. Contact mthorebfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-437-3237 for more information.
Downtown De Pere Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at George Street Plaza, De Pere, Wisconsin. Contact kendall@definitelydepere.org or 920-403-0337 for more information.
Fridays
Kenosha Market – Baker Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Friday at 835 65th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact casey.burmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Rome Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday at 1156 Alpine Drive, Rome, Wisconsin. Email romefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Chilton Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday at 815 Memorial Drive, Chilton, Wisconsin. Email info@chilton.govoffice.com for more information.
South Madison Villager Mall
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 2234 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nsfinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Burnett County Farmers Market – Grantsburg
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 411 Wisconsin Highway 70, Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Email marketsbcfm@gmail.com for more information.
The Market at Town Square – Summer
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to dusk every Friday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Saturdays
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square
The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Saturday at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Farmers Market – Downtown Green Bay
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of South Washington and Dotty streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@downtowngreenbay.com or 920-437-5972 for more information.
Sun Prairie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Contact market@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-515-4862 for more information.
Poynette Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. every Saturday at 126 S. Main St., Poynette, Wisconsin. Contact patricianiglis@gmail.com or 608-635-2627 for more information.
Dodgeville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday at 327 N. Iowa St., Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Contact dodgevillefarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-574-3027 for more information.
Fort Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 31 Milwaukee Ave. E., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visit fortchamber.com/farmers-market for more information.
Ashland Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the 200 Block of Chapple Ave. in Ashland, Wisconsin. Email ashlandfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Rice Lake Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 2900 S. Main St., Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Contact barbv@chibardun.net or 715-418-0372 for more information.
Sturgeon Bay’s Farm and Craft Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 421 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Contact vacation@sturgeonbay.net or 920-743-6246 for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Bayfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at South 1st St., Bayfield, Wisconsin. Contact bayfieldfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-257-0064 for more information.
Stoughton Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 207 S. Forest St., Stoughton, Wisconsin. Contact stoughtoncommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-628-5587 for more information.
Port Wing Saturday Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 13 and Grand Avenue in Port Wing, Wisconsin. Call 715-774-3944 for more information.
Cadott Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of Riverview Park and Park Place Road in Cadott, Wisconsin. Contact cadottfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-703-3779 for more information.
Barker’s Island Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 14 Marina Drive, Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Cable Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 13445 County Highway M, Cable, Wisconsin. Contact cablecommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-798-3066 for more information.
Kenosha Harbor Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of 2nd Ave. and 56th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact info@kenoshacharbormarket.com or 262-914-1252 for more information.
Ferryville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at Sugar Creek Park, Ferryville, Wisconsin. Contact squamme43@gmail.com or 920-210-4560 for more information.
Burnett Co. Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 23985 Wisconsin Highway 35, Siren, Wisconsin. Email markets.bcfm@gmail.com for more information.
Kenosha Public Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 625 52nd St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Visit www.kenoshapublicmarket.com for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to when sold out every Saturday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
Sundays
Festival Foods Suamico Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 2348 Lineville Road, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-965-0042 for more information.
Festival Foods Onalaska Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 1260 Crossing Meadows Drive, Onalaska, Wisconsin. ContactTBauer@festfoods.com or 608-781-2272 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Marshall Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 279 American Legion Circle, Marshall, Wisconsin. Contact michalak433@msn.com or 608-422-0428 for more information.
Monona Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 400 E. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin. Email mononafarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Northside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 2901 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager.nfm@gmail.com or 608-515-8843 for more information.
Algoma Sunday Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 620 Lake St., Algoma, Wisconsin. Visit visitalgomawi.com/market/ for more information.
Monroe Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager@monroestreetfarmersmarket.org or 608-561-8290 for more information.
Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday at Elm St. and Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Contact briana@wisdells.com or 608-291-5157 for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
October
Mondays
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 3, 10 and 17 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
South Madison Rimrock Road
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2500 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Tuesdays
Pennoyer Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 3601 7th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market – Riverside Park
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 850 Labaree St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Visit watertownmainstreet.org for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 and 18 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Oregon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 131 W. Richards Road, Oregon, Wisconsin. Email mcstorefms@gmail.com for more information.
West Main Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1110 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Email westmainfarmersmarkets@gmail.com for more information.
DeForest Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 and 18 along DeForest Street in DeForest, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@vi.deforest.wi.us or 608-509-5324 for more information.
Eastside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin. Email efmmanager@gmail.com for more information.
Belleville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 at the Old Train Depot, 109 S. Park St., Belleville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/bellevillefreshproduce for more information.
Wednesdays
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Wednesday at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Superior Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at 1215 Banks Ave., Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Gays Mills Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday along Main Street in Gays Mills, Wisconsin. Contact sunriseumcmarket@gmail.com or 608-391-1532 for more information.
Washburn Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at the corner of Central Avenue and Bayfield Street in Washburn, Wisconsin. Call 715-292-3249 for more information.
Waunakee Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 301 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin. Contact office@waunakeechamber.com or 608-849-5977 for more information.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 101 W. Railroad St., Verona, Wisconsin. Contact info@veronawi.com or 608-845-5777 for more information.
Festival Foods Holmen Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 123 Hale Drive, Holmen, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-526-3339 for more information.
Horicon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 760 S. Hubbard St., Horicon, Wisconsin. Contact info@horiconphoenix.com or 920-485-0216 for more information.
Thursdays
Kenosha Market – Lincoln Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Thursday at 6900 18th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Greenway Station Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at 1650 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin. Contact hecksmarket@gmail.com or 608-753-2474 for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Portage Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday at 299 Wisconsin St., Portage, Wisconsin. Contact pacc@portagewi.com or 608-742-6242 for more information.
Chippewa Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 1 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Contact teri@cfms.us or 715-723-6661 for more information.
Marathon City Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 400 Main St., Marathon City, Wisconsin. Email marathoncityfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Kewaskum Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 east of Wisconsin Highway 45 and Wisconsin Highway 28, Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Email KewaskumFM@gmail.com for more information.
Market on Military
The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1555 W. Mason St., Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact director@militaryave.org or 920-544-9503 for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 106 Jones St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Contact klemo1982@earthlink.net or 920-261-0601 for more information.
Fitchburg Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 5511 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Contact steven.leverentz@fitchburgcenter.com or 608-277-2592 for more information.
Mt. Horeb Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 315 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. Contact mthorebfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-437-3237 for more information.
Fridays
Kenosha Market – Baker Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Friday at 835 65th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact casey.burmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Chilton Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14 at 815 Memorial Drive, Chilton, Wisconsin. Email info@chilton.govoffice.com for more information.
South Madison Villager Mall
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 2234 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nsfinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Burnett County Farmers Market – Grantsburg
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at 411 Wisconsin Highway 70, Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Email marketsbcfm@gmail.com for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to dusk every Friday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Saturdays
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square
The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Saturday at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Farmers Market – Downtown Green Bay
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of South Washington and Dotty streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@downtowngreenbay.com or 920-437-5972 for more information.
Sun Prairie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Contact market@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-515-4862 for more information.
Dodgeville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1 and 8 at 327 N. Iowa St., Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Contact dodgevillefarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-574-3027 for more information.
Fort Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 31 Milwaukee Ave. E., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visit fortchamber.com/farmers-market for more information.
Rice Lake Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at 2900 S. Main St., Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Contact barbv@chibardun.net or 715-418-0372 for more information.
Sturgeon Bay’s Farm and Craft Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 421 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Contact vacation@sturgeonbay.net or 920-743-6246 for more information.
Ashland Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 200 Block Chapple Ave., Ashland, Wisconsin. Email ashlandfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Bayfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 along South 1st St. in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Contact bayfieldfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-257-0064 for more information.
Port Wing Saturday Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 13 and Grand Avenue in Port Wing, Wisconsin. Call 715-774-3944 for more information.
Barker’s Island Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 14 Marina Drive, Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Cadott Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at the corner of Riverview Park and Park Place Road in Cadott, Wisconsin. Contact cadottfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-703-3779 for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Kenosha Harbor Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of 2nd Ave. and 56th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact info@kenoshacharbormarket.com or 262-914-1252 for more information.
Ferryville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at Sugar Creek Park, Ferryville, Wisconsin. Contact squamme43@gmail.com or 920-210-4560 for more information.
Burnett Co. Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 at 23985 Wisconsin Highway 35, Siren, Wisconsin. Email markets.bcfm@gmail.com for more information.
Kenosha Public Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 625 52nd St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Visit www.kenoshapublicmarket.com for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to when sold out every Saturday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
Sundays
Festival Foods Suamico Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 and 9 at 2348 Lineville Road, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-965-0042 for more information.
Festival Foods Onalaska Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 1260 Crossing Meadows Drive, Onalaska, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-781-2272 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Marshall Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 279 American Legion Circle, Marshall, Wisconsin. Contact michalak433@msn.com or 608-422-0428 for more information.
Monona Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 400 E. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin. Email mononafarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Northside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 2901 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager.nfm@gmail.com or 608-515-8843 for more information.
Algoma Sunday Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 620 Lake St., Algoma, Wisconsin. Visit visitalgomawi.com/market/ for more information.
Monroe Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager@monroestreetfarmersmarket.org or 608-561-8290 for more information.
Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Elm St. and Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Contact briana@wisdells.com or 608-291-5157 for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
November
Wednesdays
Dane County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 2 at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Saturdays
Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square
The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 5 and 12 at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
The Market at Town Square – Fall
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
December
Saturdays
The Market at Town Square – Fall
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 and 10 at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
