Visit Wisconsin's Farmers Markets!

Ayabelle, Clementine and Missy Krift

Ayabelle, Clementine and Missy Krift staff their family flower stand at the Ashland Farm Market. Harper keeps an eye on her humans from the back of the family truck. They also sell pick-your-own flowers through their business, Bayfield Blooms, located at Blue Vista Farm near Bayfield, Wisconsin.

 Contributed

Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets.

Agri-View will publish a calendar and update our interactive map throughout the year. Email market information to agriview@madison.com with "farmers market" in the subject line. Include hours, days, address and contacts for more information. Optionally, attach photos as jpg files of at least .3M or 300k in size. Paid ads are available on request.

November

Tuesdays

West Allis Farmers Market

The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.

Wednesdays

Dane County Farmers Market

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 2 at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.

Thursdays

West Allis Farmers Market

The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.

Saturdays

Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square

People are also reading…

The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 5 and 12 at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.

Galesville Farmers Market

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Town Square, Galesville, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@galesvillewi.com or 608-582-2868 for more information.

The Market at Town Square – Fall

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.

Fondy Farmers Market

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, 12 and 19 at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.orgfor more information.

West Allis Farmers Market

The event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. every Saturday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.

December

Saturdays

The Market at Town Square – Fall

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 and 10 at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.

Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets.

