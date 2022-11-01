Visit Wisconsin's Farmers Markets!

Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets.
Agri-View will publish a calendar and update our interactive map throughout the year. Email market information to agriview@madison.com with "farmers market" in the subject line. Include hours, days, address and contacts for more information. Optionally, attach photos as jpg files of at least .3M or 300k in size. Paid ads are available on request.
November
Tuesdays
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Wednesdays
Dane County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 2 at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Thursdays
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Saturdays
Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square
The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 5 and 12 at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Galesville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Town Square, Galesville, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@galesvillewi.com or 608-582-2868 for more information.
The Market at Town Square – Fall
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, 12 and 19 at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.orgfor more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. every Saturday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
December
Saturdays
The Market at Town Square – Fall
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 and 10 at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
