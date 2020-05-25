Surviving difficult times is easier when we’re inspired by the lives of others. There are many famous people like George Washington who persevered selflessly through adversity for a greater good. And then there are lesser-known heroes like Ernest Evans who faced insurmountable odds with skill and courage in defense of our nation.
Many of us have such people in our own families; we just might not know them. But they might be available to help if we just look. That’s much of what the Center for American War Letters is all about.
Every family has history. Every family has stories of inspiration and courage – some remembered and some forgotten. A lot of families have living messages that ancestors have sent to them through the long passage from one generation to another that we call time. Those living messages are written down on scraps of paper hiding in old trunks, suitcases, and cardboard boxes stored in closets and attics. Farm houses and urban dwellings all across the nation unknowingly house archives of inspiration.
Andy Carroll, founding director of the Center for American War Letters, knows well the power of living messages written by service members to loved ones.
“We have a collection from Wisconsin, an old trunk filled with war letters written by someone who served in World War II,” he said. “He survived the war, but tragically after the war he was flying when the airplane he was in malfunctioned. He realized he was going to crash and that he would die so he aimed the plane for a lake. When his nephew donated the trunk of letters he included the watch his uncle was wearing during his fatal crash. The watch stopped at the moment of impact.
“Yesterday a box of letters arrived; I called the woman who sent them to thank her. She told me that right now is the perfect time to send them. We are all stuck in our homes. What better time to go through the attic with our loved ones to find war letters written by family members? Talking about family stories and reading war letters is a perfect family activity. I have had young people tell me they have read war letters written by grandparents and the letters revealed a new side of those grandparents.”
Barbara Robbins from Pullman, Washington, is the woman who mailed that box of letters to Carroll.
“Those letters were written by my father to my mother during World War II,” she said. “There was also a diary from the occupation of postwar Germany. I’ve had them forever; I’m an only child. When I die I imagined they would be thrown in the burn barrel. I was happy to find a place that was interested and would value them and keep them. When I heard Andy talking about the center on the radio, well it was a no-brainer.”
She sent a box in November to the center. Then with more time at home due to the pandemic she found and sent more in March, including some letters her grandfather wrote from the Mexican border under General John J. Pershing.
The Center for American War Letters aims to preserve history by accepting letters from any era.
“These letters are first-person historical accounts,” Carroll said. “We have letters from Pearl Harbor, a letter from a service member who was in Ford’s Theater when President Lincoln was shot, (and) accounts of D-Day, VE and VJ Day. We preserve history as seen and experienced firsthand. These letters humanize these men and women who served.
“We also preserve letters from families to service members. The letters remind us that these are not statistics that go off to fight. Every one of these individuals is somebody’s child, a spouse, a sweetheart. They show sacrifices in times of war and that these sacrifices extend far beyond the battlefield. It isn’t just the risk of getting killed or wounded; it’s the strain on relationships. It’s not being there for the birth of a child and knowing a letter may be all that child ever knows of the writer. Preservation of these letters honors them and the sacrifices they and their families have made for all of us.”
The archive at the center contains letters documenting the Spanish Flu Pandemic that happened during and after World War I.
“An Army post is really where the pandemic began,” Carroll said. “Our troops took it to Europe. It later returned to the United States in another wave with a vengeance. Spain was the only country to talk about it openly, so people thought it originated in Spain. We have letters from that pandemic that really show the resilience of people going through devastating and catastrophic periods. We get through those periods. We get through them together.”
The letters Carroll and his colleagues have preserved demonstrate the resilience of human spirit. They provide examples that give strength to us as we face calamity, sickness, disaster and long odds. Carroll said he encounters tragedy from time to time.
“After giving talks around the country I have people come up to me and say that they did not know about our organization and that they just threw away war letters because they just did not know what to do with them,” he said. “‘If only we had known, we would have donated them,’ (they say.)”
Original letters donated to the Center are preserved forever.
In the attic of a farmhouse in northern Wisconsin there was once an old box of war letters. They were written by Army 1st Sgt. Wayne Maloney during his military service from 1942 to 1946. They recorded his trials, hardships and contributions as he served in the United States and Europe. He wrote to his girlfriend each day. That girlfriend, Ann Weichel, married him after the war. My late parents told me snippets of what they went through in those years, but those letters are the living messages from my father to all who read them. They are now at the Center for American War Letters and will be available for research once they are archived.
There may never be a better time for a person to learn about his or her extended family by telling stories and reading letters they have written. They may well provide family members with the courage and inspiration to help them through anything they’re facing. For those who want to share the inspiration in those letters with others, the Center for American War Letters is ready to help.
The Center for American War Letters is taking donations of letters during and following the current pandemic. Original letters are best because they provide more clues for historians, but copies and even emails are accepted. Although staff members are indefinitely out of their offices, letters will be safely held by the mailroom until the staff is allowed to return. That might delay acknowledgments that donations have been received. Visit www.warletters.us for more information.