Watch for Lord’s signs

Some time ago one of my daughters began talking about doing her practice teaching at a Cuba school in Miami, Florida. Just hearing “the Cuba school” resonated in my spirit. She didn’t get that position, but I was soon to learn that the Lord had used that situation to bring Cuba to my attention – ahead of what He planned to do in my life. I needed to be listening.
About a month following that “alert” I began receiving emails from a ministry I’d formerly had no association with. I knew of the head of the ministry, but was not familiar with his ministry website. Taking a look at what was presented and also at what ministry trips they planned to have for the future, I found there was a trip to Cuba coming during the winter. But no dates had yet been set.
Hmmmmm … Cuba. My curiosity was aroused. But I knew if there was any slight chance I could participate, the dates would need to coincide with my daughter’s semester break from college so she could cover my duties at home.
Viola! When the dates for the Cuba trip were announced the time was indeed during the college break. Not wanting to seem like I was assuming she would do it, I checked with that daughter to clear the possibility and was thrilled to receive a green light. At that time I contacted the ministry to let them know I was possibly a candidate for the team, but there were still some details to work out. I contacted the people I was directed to for a reference, but told them to wait to submit it until I was certain it was a go.
A month went by as I waited for another sign from the Lord. He always grants me multiple confirmations it’s His plan for me to go because I’m faithful to watch for them. Early one day I received a mysterious call from a friend, informing me she was putting a package in the mail for me that day without any explanation in it. I pondered that phone call two days later on the way home from my weekly trip for supplies. Just as I arrived in the village where I live, my eyes were grabbed by the local grocer’s billboard sign in front of that establishment. Rather than the list of weekly specials, the sign contained one phrase – “WATCH FOR A SIGN.” My musings were immediately curtailed; I knew it was the Lord speaking to me, even though I was certain the store’s workers meant they were about to erect a new sign.
I didn’t even think again about the phone call until I checked the mailbox when I arrived home. The mystery package had arrived. I tore open the brown envelope to find a pair of earrings; they were hot peppers. Did Cubans like hot peppers? I wasn’t sure, but I did know this was the sign I’d been alerted to watch for.
Later in the evening I called my friend to ask why she had sent those particular earrings to me at that time. The Lord had nudged her to turn around and go back to the store where she’d seen them, sensing they were destined for me. In addition she had been compelled to mail them on that particular day, even though she was severely pressed for time. They arrived in my mailbox just in time to substantiate the Lord’s alert to watch for a sign.
And, as the magnanimous God that He is, He proceeded to grant me yet another sign to convey He was indeed releasing me to participate in that ministry trip. It happened that same night before I retired. Checking my email one last time, I found a daily report from a Christian news source in my inbox – one portion of which addressed the house-church explosion in Cuba. All those signs from different, but completely unrelated, sources gave me the understanding I was on the right path.
The next day was the deadline for application. First I called my reference people and gave them the go-ahead to submit their information. Then I had all sorts of long crazy calls and distractions for several hours so I didn’t have the opportunity to contact the ministry to notify them I was released to go on the trip. An inquiring email arrived from the ministry to say that they’d received my reference and didn’t want to be presumptuous, but did that mean I was going? Yes, it does, I replied; I would be calling with the information to secure the spot in a short time.
About a month later, about the time when I had been harkening to whisperings of doubt telling me I was being bold to think I could possibly be going to Cuba, the Lord sent another sign to confirm I was on the right track. I’d gone to a department store and was looking through the sale racks for something to add to my wardrobe. The first shirt I spied was a rather-dark riotously colored one, the style name of which was CUBA. That discovery immediately completely negated the skepticism that had arisen about the trip.
I didn’t know what the Lord had in store for me with the trip, but I was sure He intended for me to go. All I needed to do was to obey and let Him work out the details. I was excited to discover what was about to transpire.
I began keeping my attention upon absolutely everything He might reveal to me – including the dream vision I received of an open faucet pouring water over Cuba. And there was a newspaper article a friend gave me detailing how the housing market in Cuba was opening.
There is no end to the ways He “speaks.”
To be continued …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Married for 45 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She's been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.