Welcome to ghostly spiritual realm

REEDSBURG, Wis. – A group of ghost hunters met in March 2014 with Reedsburg Mayor Dave Estes to visit the basement of Reedsburg City Hall – the former site of the Reedsburg Public Library, dedicated New Year’s Day, 1912. No one really expected anything out of the ordinary – except investigator and canine mascot Baire, who smelled pizza and gave his patented soulful look until he snagged some.
The investigation’s results stunned everyone involved. Welcome to 1927 – and 1976 and 1985.
“Are you a woman? – no.”
“Are you a man? – no.”
“Are you a boy? – no.”
“Are you a girl? – no.”
Thus started a “conversation” with a spirit in a basement hallway at City Hall – a current hallway that would have been outside the original structure. The “spirit” was indicating answers on a meter – one pulse for yes; two pulses for no. At the uninformative and possibly non-spirit “no” answers, the next question was asked as a joke.
“Are you a dog? – yes.”
What??
“Are you making a joke? – yes.”
From there answers came quickly. Narrowing down age and gender revealed a little girl, 4 years old, waiting for her daddy to come pick her up. If true, the investigators all agreed the hunt was no longer a game. Saying a prayer for the little girl’s spirit, they encouraged her to go into the light. Every time she heard the encouragement, she turned on a flashlight left on the floor for that purpose.
Only later, after viewing photographs and listening to recordings, would the crew realize how special this spirit was. She showed as a green energy turning on devices. And she was recorded in a rare seldom-heard Class A EVP saying, “We’re walking,” in a little-girl voice as investigators walked down steps to the basement.
But at that time the crew only knew the spirit liked to talk. And she wasn’t the only one.
File cabinets in the building hold old files such as information on 1926 bids to build a bridge across the Baraboo River. Estes was fascinated as he paged through files that hadn’t seen the light of day in many decades.
“This is amazing,” he said. “Can you imagine what is all here? We need to go through this.”
Small chairs in a storage room were last used in the children’s library when Estes himself was a small boy sitting in those chairs.
“I used to come here all the time,” he said. “You’d come right up to this desk, though it was over here then.”
The old library desk still sits near where it was placed in 1912. An old sink still fills a small wash-closet, installed that year. Coat hooks in two other closets echo with the sound of patrons hanging their coats.
Estes pointed to another storage room.
“We have all the old newspapers,” he said. “This is where they were stored.”
He said chairs were grouped around the fireplace when the library was open. In the early years the fireplace was likely needed to stay warm during frigid winter weather. But on this spirit-hunting night, he felt cold drafts coming near him as he sat by the fire. Picking up the communicator device, he decided to try a fire-side chat.
At least six spirits came to chat.
“This is crazy,” he said. “What, are all the spirits around here coming to the library?”
After a few stumbles, he learned how to narrow identity and year quickly. The spirits didn’t stay answering questions long at any one time. A paranormal investigator said it’s because it takes a lot of energy and they tire easily.
Estes asked, before 1900? Before 1950? Do you work for the city? Do you work for the library?
First to talk was a woman about 50 years old.
She says she works for the library. A quick research on a smartphone revealed the librarian then was Mrs. N.A. Cushman.
“Do you know Mrs. Cushman?” A hesitation. “Yes.”
Estes puzzled for a second, and then asked, “Are you Mrs. Cushman?”
“Yes.”
“It makes sense that her spirit might still be here,” Estes said. “She was the driving force behind this library. Everything here is part of her. This was her baby.”
Mrs. Nelson Ackley Cushman – Mary Elizabeth (Harris) Cushman – was librarian from 1907 to probably 1943, depending on the source. If she is 50 years old, it’s 1919.
The library’s own history says, “By 1910 the library had already grown so much that Librarian Mrs. N.A. Cushman was at her ‘wits end’ when she said, ‘The arrival of the new books at the library furnishes a problem that is becoming harder for the librarian to solve as the shelves are filled to overflowing and the tables which should be used entirely for the magazines and the use of the readers are now having to hold continually from 50 to 100 volumes.’”
“Do you like that the library is used so much?” Estes asked.
An emphatic, immediate, "Yes!"
“Are we making too much noise?”
"Yes!"
“Sorry. We’ll be quieter. Do you want us to leave?”
"Yes."
And then suddenly she was gone. No amount of pleading brought her back. But then a fact jumped out from the Internet research – a fact emphasized by chills at the realization. It was after 9 p.m. In 1919, the library closed at 9 p.m. on a Saturday night. She had gone home for the night.
A “dictionary” box, which is intended to allow spirits to choose words by using unique energy signatures, is one of many tools in a ghost hunter’s toolbox. The jumbled results in the library, though, didn’t inspire confidence. Still, one sequence caught the investigators’ eyes.
“Jim. Complete. Building.”
The next spirit to Estes’ fire-side chat was a man. The year is 1927. He works for the city. Estes said he thought of the bridge papers he’d looked at earlier and thought of men who were working to complete the bridge in 1927.
“Are you Jim?” he asked.
“Yes.”
But Jim was soon gone. Even a mayor-ly order didn’t bring him back.
“This is the mayor. I have work for you,” Estes tried.
Nothing.
What did Jim see when he looked out the window, assuming it’s 1927 for him?
“He sees an empty lot across the street, I think,” Estes said. “Otherwise it’s pretty much the same.”
Another woman came to talk. She works for the city or with the city. She claims to have been murdered. The mischievous spirit who says she's a dog came back to talk – the little girl was having fun with the company.
Another man came to talk. He says the year is 1976. He is a janitor who cleans the city building.
“Are we in your way?”
“Yes.”
A third man came to talk. He says the year is 1985. He says he works for the city, but is quickly gone again.
After six hours, close to midnight, the crew was ready to pack up and head home, stunned at the extensive contacts. But after reviews of recordings and photos, everyone met back again at the library this past Saturday night.
“You need to hear this,” said Courtney Dyar, one of the paranormal investigators. “We have so many EVPs.”
The human ear usually can’t hear ghostly whisperings. Recorders, though, with better sensors, will pick up even faint words. The little girl came through clearly. First she whispered, “walking.” And then, clearly, she says, “We’re walking.”
In response to an investigator asking, “Do you like having visitors,” a man’s voice says, “Why not?” Maybe the same man’s voice says, at one point, “I’m tired.”
In answer to the question, “Do you know how you died,” what sounds like a different man’s voice says, “Pardon me, how the h*** would I know that?”
When asked if the investigators were bothering the spirits, what seems to be a woman’s voice says, “Go to sleep.”
In response to another question about cause of death, another voice says, “I don’t know guys. Help me out here.”
When two investigators were talking about how one investigator talks a lot, a woman’s voice mutters in the background, “Do you ever shut up?”
The comic highlight of the second evening came when a motion detector suddenly went off in the basement, only feet from several of the investigators. Everyone jumped and then froze, not sure which way to run. Finally someone shut off the alarm. The recording of the event would reveal a ghostly laugh – a laugh guaranteed to raise hairs on everyone’s skin.
“We didn’t expect this at all,” said Derek Wagner, another of the paranormal investigators. “We went into this one with low expectations, and we got all this. Wow.
“It being a public place all those years, with the high energy, I think that’s why we got so many recordings. Spirits use electrical-power sources and our energy to communicate with us. Plus, there were a lot of computers there.”
The spirits in the old library worked hard to make their presence known – clearly enough to make even sceptics take a second look.
May the spirits rest in peace.
