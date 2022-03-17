Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H holds speech night

Cloverbud beginner speech winner Austin Coleman, center, poses with judges Alexis Johnson and Kobe Smit.
Intermediate speech winner Briella Brusveen, center, poses with judges Ryan and Denise Hart.
Senior speech winners Gwen Hahn and Ashton Brusveen, center, pose with judges Ryan and Denise Hart. Missing from photo: Jason Weaver
Gretta Hahn
4-H Club Reporter
The Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H club held Jan. 9 its annual Speech Night. The meeting was hosted at the Cambria Fire Station in Cambria, Wisconsin. Members of all ages read speeches to practice becoming comfortable with public speaking. Several members earned awards.
- Beginner – Austin Coleman
- Intermediate – Briella Brusveen
- Senior – Jason Weaver, Ashton Brusveen and Gwen Hahn.
Gretta Hahn is the Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club Reporter.
