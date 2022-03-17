 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H holds speech night

The Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H club held Jan. 9 its annual Speech Night. The meeting was hosted at the Cambria Fire Station in Cambria, Wisconsin. Members of all ages read speeches to practice becoming comfortable with public speaking. Several members earned awards.

  • Beginner – Austin Coleman
  • Intermediate – Briella Brusveen
  • Senior – Jason Weaver, Ashton Brusveen and Gwen Hahn.
Gretta Hahn

Gretta Hahn

Gretta Hahn is the Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club Reporter.

Agri-View Weekly Update

