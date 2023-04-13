Who we once were long ago

The Weekly Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Territory, 18 Aug 1836 – “The following is an extract of a letter from Rev. John Clark, Missionary at Green Bay, Wisconsin Territory, dated that place, 4th March. It will no doubt be read with deep interest, as well as those who contemplate emigrating to the ‘far west,’ as by those who look upon the ‘great valley,’ as being destined to exert such a powerful influence upon the political and religious character of our whole country.
‘Dear Brother – As I have space on my sheet, it may be interesting to give you some few sketches of my land trip, on horse-back from this place (Green Bay) to Chicago – a distance, by Indian trail, by which I travelled, of 224 miles but by the survey of the United States road, the distance is shortened (to) 198 miles. For the first 130 miles, there is but one house at present to shelter the traveler by night from the storm, or to protect him from the cold. After a ride of about 45 miles in a S. E. direction, we came to the Manitouwoc river, which we crossed about two miles from its mouth, and then continued our course, for 30 miles, near Lake Michigan, which brought us to Sheboyagan river. There is much pine and hard timber land near the Manitouwoc, but north and south of the Sheboyagan, the land is of a superior quality, covered with hard timber, interspersed with excellent (unreadable) Near the mouth of this river is a good (unreadable) a Town Plat is now being surveyed, of which the Troy and Erie Line (unreadable) A good harbor can be made, with a small expense to the general Government, which is confidently expected will soon be effected. This river runs its general course from west to east and is said by the surveyors to pass through a very excellent country of land. Thirty miles west of the mouth of the Sheboyagan, lies the beautiful Winnebago, with its surrounding woodland and enchanting prairies. The land throughout the section of which I now speak is either sold, or may be had at the low price of $1.25 per acre.
‘Passing from Sheboyagan, six miles brought us to the beach of the Lake, along which we travelled for eighteen miles. The day was mild, and the scene, for winter was pleasant. Leaving the Lake ten miles, we put up for the night on the banks of the Milwaukee river, at a place called Sauck Village, which I was informed was soon to be surveyed as a village not for the Sauckies but for the Chinnokean (white man, or American). From this place we continued along the Milwaukee to its mouth – distance 30 miles. Most of the land is in market, of which a considerable quantity is sold. On the land not in market, near this river, there are many claims or in western phrases, squatters.
‘All these, when the land comes into market, hope to obtain their 160 acres at the government price, that is, $1.25 per acre. They often say to the monied speculator, ‘we hope sir, you will have the generosity not to bid against us at the public sales, as we have been at much expense and toil, to make our improvements.’ Many of these claimants are actual settlers, while others go from place to place, making claims to sell to strangers, at their own risk, and thus they become the verriest speculators in all the country.
People are also reading…
‘From Sauck Village to the mouth of the Milwaukee, the land is of a very rich quality, and the timber is oak, beech, maple, white ash, bass, hickory, black cherry, with butternut, and some black walnut. When I passed the mouth of the Milwaukee, a year since, there were but two or three houses in the place; now there are some thirty or forty, besides several shops and stores. Village lots are sold high. The river is handsome, though the flat land, near its mouth, is rather wet; some of it indeed is even a marsh. The upland is broken, from its central position, on the west shore of the Lake, and must be a place of much business. A harbor at the mouth of this river is expected soon. The woods are full of actual settlers on the unsold lands of Milwaukee, towards Rock river, for several miles.
‘Leaving this place 26 miles brought me to Root River. The land this whole distance, is good, almost every rod of which is claimed by ‘squatters.’ Root River has all the hum of a business village at the east. From this to Chicago, is 64 miles, mostly a prairie country, of the best quality, over which together with the border woodland are scattered more than 100 families, and all this emigration too wihin the course of one year past? The country for 20 miles north of Sheboyagan or south to the Illinois line, and so on west to the river Wisconsin and the Mississippi, is unsurpassed by any other part of the west, for the beauty of its woodland, the extent of its prairies, the richness of soil, the healthiness of its climate, the importance of its rivers, and the extent of its minerals.
‘This is the land which I have adopted, by the leave of Providence, for my future earthly home, and from hence I hope to gain an inheritance at the right hand of God. I close this scroll with one reflection; this country is destined to sustain a dense population at no distant period. To save the peple, and to give them a right moral and literary mould, we must have ministers of prudence, wisdom, full of the Holy Ghost – and teachers for primary and high schools. For these we must look to the east, praying God to send us help. Who will come?
‘Yours, in the Gospel, John Clark.’”
Submit family and-or farm historical stories and photos to jbelschner@madison.com with the photos as jpg attachments. Please include information about the photo(s). Put "History" in the subject line.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.