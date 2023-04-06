Green-Bay Intelligencer, Navarino, Wisconsin Territory, 16 Apr 1834 – “Your committee are convinced, from the experience of the past, that without agriculture, our country cannot sustain itself. Within a few years past, a more liberal course of policy on the part of the government, has induced many of our citizens to embark in agricultural pursuits.”
The Weekly Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Territory, 11 Aug 1836 – “This is truly an age of wonders, and we should like to know to what purpose steam will not be put in the course of the next 50 years. The following account of a “Steam Ploughing Machine” is published (in England) June 1st. Wide awake, Farmers, nothing now a-days but steam.
“Some experiments were tried on Friday week at Red Moss, near Bolton, in this county, in the presence of Mr. Handly, M.P. for Lincolnshire, Mr. Chapman, M.P. for Westmeath, Mr. Smith, of Deanston, and other men interested in agriculture, with a completed and very powerful steam-plough, constructed by Mr. Heathcote, M.P. for Tiverton. About six acres of raw moss were turned up in a few hours, and turned up in a most extraordinary style; sods eighteen inches in breadth and nine inches in thickness being cut from the furrow, and completely reversed in position, the upper surface of the sod being placed exactly where the under surface had been before. The possibility of ploughing by steam has thus been established, though as the employment of the steam plough, in preference to one drawn by horses, will depend on the comparative cost of the two powers, and on that of the implements used, and as there are not at present any sufficient data for judging what the difference of the cost will be, it is not possible to say how far steam is likely to be applied to this department of agriculture. The plough of Mr. Heathcote, though a very powerful machine, appears to us to be much too complex and costly for common agricultural purposes, though we have little doubt that it might be used not only with effect but advantage, in redeeming large portions of moss land – such as the bogs of Ireland. Indeed, it is the opinion of Mr. Heathcote himself, that it would not at present answer to employ it in reclaiming a smaller portion of bog than 1,500 or 2,000 acres though it may probably be cheapened and simplified, so as to make it ultimately useful on a smaller scale.”
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.