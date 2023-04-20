Related to this story

Most Popular

Be ready for severe weather

Be ready for severe weather

MADISON, Wis. – Spring has returned to Wisconsin and so has an increased risk of severe weather. To encourage everyone to be prepared for torn…

Who we once were long ago

Who we once were long ago

The Weekly Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Territory, 18 Aug 1836 – “The following is an extract of a letter from Rev. John Clark, Missionary …

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I’m glad we have the story of Thomas in John’s Gospel. It tells us there’s room for doubters in the church. Thomas sets a good example for all…

From the Back Paddock

From the Back Paddock

Here we are in mid-April and the two-step-forward, one-step-back waltz with spring continues. At the southern extreme of Wisconsin the grass h…