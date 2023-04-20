Who we once were long ago

Classified ads were popular – even on the front page of the paper – when Wisconsin came into its own as a territory in 1836.
The Weekly Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Territory, 3 Nov 1836 –
“Having been presented with some productions of agriculture of enormous growth, by which the fertility of our soil is fully demonstrated, notwithstanding the disadvantages of late sowing and the unusual badness of the season; and having been informed that the productions from many other plantations are equally fine, I am induced to offer the following premiums, to those who will take the trouble to bring me their master productions, for the purpose of exhibiting to strangers and others who take an interest in such matters.
• For the largest Turnip, (Ruta Baga) $3.00
• For the largest Turnip (common Eng.) $3.00
• For the largest Ten Potatoes $3.00
• For the largest Beet $3.00
• For the largest Radish $3.00
• For the largest Heaviest bushel of Oats $3.00
The article to be delivered at my office any time this fall, and the premiums to be paid on Christmas day. The size to be determined by weight, and in case of a tie, the premium to be divided. – Byron Kilbourn, Milwaukee, Oct. 25th 1836
“Came into the enclosure of the subscriber, at Harrisburgh, eleven miles Southwest of Milwaukee, about the 15th of September last, a Brown OX, with white Spots, broad horns, and a Star in the forehead. Also two Steers, coming three years old, one red and white, the other yellow and white, with high horns, and lined backs. The owner is requested to prove property, pay charges and take them away. – Ebenezer Harris, 12th Oct. 1836
“Mattresses! Mattresses! Mattresses! Just received by schooner Bolivar, Capt. Burton, a few dozens double and single Curl Hair and Spanish moss Mattresses, for sale cheap, by W.R. Longstreet, 1st Nov. 1836.
“Notice. A line of stages is now in operation, and will continue to run from Racine, or mouth of Root River, to Wisconsin City on Rock River. A stage will leave Racine every Thursday at 9 o’clock, a.m., and arrive in Wisconsin City on Friday, passing through Mount Pleasant, Call’s Grove, Foxville, Elkhorn Prairie, Wilksbury, Cold Spring, and Emerald Grove. Returning, leave Wisconsin City, Sunday, at 6 o’clock, and arrives at Racine on Monday. Careful and experienced drivers are employed, and no expense will be spared to render every possible accommodation to the travelling community. – D.C. Perce, Agent, Racine, August 1st 1836.
“$20 Reward. Strayed or Stolen, a Sorrel Horse, four years old last spring, about fifteen hands high, and in tolerable condition. His color is so uniform that it is difficult to give a description of him by which he may be readily known. Upon close examination, however, a small SCAR will be discovered on the forehead which followed from a wound made by the kick of a horse. He was missed on the 19th inst. – Any person who will return the said horse to me, on the West side of the River, shall receive the above reward. – James Buckner, Milwaukee, Sept. 28, 1836
“Just Received – On consignment, and for sale at the mouth of the River by Clybourn & Chase –
• 50 Barrels superfine Flour,
• 75 Barrels Pork,
• 25 Barrels Beef,
• 2,000 Lights Sash,
• 200 Bushels Corn,
• 20 do. Beans and Peas,
• 2,000 lbs. Ohio Cheese,
• Cooking Stoves & Pipe
Milwaukee, July 9, 1836
“For Sale. Sixty Tons GOOD HAY, from $4 to $12 per ton. Also 3 yokes OXEN, by W.C. Winslow & Co.
“Harrisburgh Hotel. The subscriber has opened a House of entertainment at the above named place, eleven miles south-west of Milwaukee, where he will be happy to accommodate those persons who may be disposed to give him a call. – Eben’r Harris, 12th Oct. 1836”
