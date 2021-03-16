Wildfire season comes with spring

Drought has come to a large part of North America. Northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan are all abnormally dry, with many locales having only a fraction of normal snowfall through the winter. Flooding this spring is predicted to be minimal, which is good news. But fire danger due to dry conditions could become a problem.
In Wisconsin 98 percent of wildfires are caused by people. Fire danger often increases in spring as dry grass and leaves are exposed by melting snow. Often fire danger lessens somewhat after grasses and leaves become green. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issues burning permits for portions of the state in the DNR Forest Fire Protection Area.
Ben Garrett of Spooner, Wisconsin, is a wildland-urban interface specialist in the DNR’s Division of Forestry.
“We are coming up on fire season,” he said. “If snow completely surrounds the area you’re burning it does not require a burning permit. As soon as there is not complete cover of snow around the burn area a DNR burning permit is required. The permits are free. You get them once a year; they are assigned to a person, not necessarily an address. So when you get your permit you can burn at your house or at your cabin, so long as you are following daily burn restrictions. Check the burn restrictions every day. Conditions change rapidly.
“We also have blow-down in several areas of the state, especially in the northeast. We will have heightened wildfire conditions in those areas. With that type of fuel the first year the wood holds a lot of moisture. Now we are coming into the second season after that blowdown, so it is more likely to burn if a fire gets going in it.
“This year we are about 5 inches below average for moisture in parts of the state. That could mean we will have a big fire season, or we could get rain all fire season. From our standpoint we have to plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
The Wisconsin DNR is still operating under COVID-19 restrictions to keep personnel safe.
“We are still taking precautions with our firefighters.” Garrett said. “We are not putting two people in a vehicle, to slow the spread of COVID-19. That can add more vehicles to a site since we are staffing the same number of people. We are doing a lot of public contacts when it comes to burning issues (so) we are taking precautions like social distancing and wearing masks. If people follow burning regulations we make a lot fewer contacts and that helps keep us and everyone else safe.”
Burning information and permit information is easy to find. Visit www.dnr.wi.gov and click on "Wisconsin Wildfire Season."
“That takes you to our fire-management page where there is information like the daily fire-danger rating, current wildfire activity and interactive maps,” he said. “The website also has information on my job, wildland-urban interface – how to mitigate fire issues around homes and within townships. It’s all about keeping your property ‘lean, clean and green,’ which is a phrase from the National Fire Watch Program. Reducing fuel for fires around your home, giving at least 30 feet of clearance around buildings, keeping your lawn mowed, keeping needles and leaves cleaned up around structures (reduces fire potential.)
“Folks can also reach out to DNR personnel. We are always happy to take a look at a structure and what to do to make it safer. Go to your local ranger station.”
People cause wildfires that damage property in Wisconsin every year. But when everyone works together and follows simple precautions, we can prevent fires and the damage they cause.
