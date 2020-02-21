IRON RIVER, Wis. – People in rural northern Wisconsin work together to make life better and towns more vibrant. Instead of waiting for a “Lone Ranger” to ride in and solve problems with a silver bullet, folks roll up their sleeves to work on their own solutions.
We often hear of rich philanthropists spending money to benefit society. Most people never meet those philanthropists, and they certainly aren’t around to help many rural communities on a day-to-day basis. Luckily for people in Iron River, Jon and Kim Hamilton didn’t wait until they accumulated a fortune to become philanthropists. They began giving back early – putting it where it counts in their community, to help people every day.
Jon Hamilton was a psychotherapist and Kim Hamilton was a teacher when in 1996 they started White Winter Winery. His family has a multigenerational tradition of beekeeping; when he was a child his great-uncles ran a roving apiary. When their trucks full of bees came through town his family always were given huge cans of honey and fresh combs.
That led, years later, to him experimenting with beekeeping and then with mead – wine made from honey. Once the couple’s mead recipes and vinting became successful they began selling mead. Eventually their business became their profession.
White Winter Winery, located on the west edge of Iron River on U.S. Highway 2, produces about 28 varieties of beverages including mead, session mead, fruit wine, spritzer and hard cider. They also produce distilled spirits – three white spirits and four brown wood-aged spirits including apple brandy.
Vivid red, deep blue and rich gold – the rich pure colors show through clear bottles in the tasting room at White Winter Winery. They are the first thing that delights visitors. Next comes the flavor while sampling.
“Our goal right from the beginning was to make a world-class product,” Jon Hamilton said.
Judging from the number of awards White Winter products have won through the years, experts agree on the quality that’s been achieved. The winery’s products are available at the winery as well as at liquor stores across Wisconsin and Minnesota. The couple also ships directly to consumers in all states where direct shipping of alcoholic beverages is allowed.
Ingredients, both honey and fruit, are locally sourced as much as possible. Honey comes from Wisconsin. Fruit comes from the Bayfield Peninsula, the northernmost mainland on Wisconsin’s Lake Superior shore. Apples come from Erickson’s Orchard, cherries are from Apple Hill Orchard, and other local farms supply black currants and strawberries.
In addition to the vinting success there is philanthropy. Each year White Winter Winery sponsors major local events. Each event held at the winery has a unique theme. Each one generates proceeds that benefit community organizations.
“We have a responsibility to participate in our community,” Hamilton said. “If it benefits children, even better.”
And so there is a “Dickens of a Dinner,” a Labor Day pig roast, “Jazz Night,” and a “Maker’s Fair” that showcases local artisans and small local companies. The local women’s shelter, the food pantry, the medical clinic, the library, and the fire and ambulance service have received funding through the events.
Big philanthropists do wonderful things, but it’s unlikely they do more good for rural communities than the Hamiltons do for their small rural community. And when visitors arrive it’s likely the couple will be hard at work making northern Wisconsin a better place to live.
White Winter Winery is open year-round. Visit www.whitewinter.com or call 800-697-2006 for more information.