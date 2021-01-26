Wisconsin ag leader goes home

Barbara “Bobby” Gronemus, 89, of Whitehall, Wisconsin, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Grandview Care Center in Blair, Wisconsin. She was a longtime western-Wisconsin lawmaker who became the first woman to chair the Assembly Committee on Agriculture.
She was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1982; she represented what was then the 91st District for 26 years, until her retirement in 2009. From 1987 to 1995 she served four consecutive terms as chair of the agriculture committee, and later became its ranking member. She was especially proud to represent farmers.
She would often say she was proud to be a farmer’s daughter, dedicating much of her time in public service to helping rural Wisconsinites. She was the lead author of the bill that led to the creation of Wisconsin’s Livestock Premise Registration system; was among the first to back mandates requiring ethanol to be blended with gasoline; and fought against efforts to grant legal immunity to utilities from stray-voltage-related lawsuits. In 2006 she pushed state officials to execute an executive emergency order to allow farmers to divert water from streams and rivers for agricultural use because of drought conditions.
Bobby was honored by many groups for her dedication to farmers, including a VIP citation by the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Distinguished Service to Agriculture award in 2008. The following year the Dairy Business Association presented her with its Lifetime Achievement Award.
She was born Nov. 21, 1931, in Sparta, Wisconsin, to Irwin and Irene (Resch) Barry. Bobby married Lambert “Bert” Gronemus on Oct. 12, 1949, at St. Mary’s Ridge Catholic Church in Norwalk, Wisconsin. Prior to serving in public office, Barb farmed with her husband and worked as a nursing-home activities director. Bert died Jan. 19, 2005. She was a trustee at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center for many years. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.
Bobby loved fishing, flowers, dancing, farmers, and her beagle dog and cats.
Survivors include three daughters, Michele Gronemus of Farmington, Minnesota, Jackie (Eric) Baken of Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin, and Susie (Rocky) Williams of Elk River, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Nick (Kristen) Carroll of Whitehall, Colleen (Mike) Readdy of Rockford, Illinois, Ryan Williams of Elk River, Walker Williams of Princeton, Minnesota, and Bonnie Jean (Greg) Ives of West Salem, Wisconsin; six great-grandchildren, Brian Readdy, Michael and Kevin Carroll, Hailey, Mia and Rylan Ives; great-great-grandson, Silar Readdy; sister, Maureen Gamadinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lambert, and brother, John P. Barry.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Visitation was held at the church one hour prior to Mass. Burial was in Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall.
