The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are now conducting tests for the COVID-19 virus. COVID-19 is the novel coronavirus that surfaced in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. It has infected people around the world, including more than a dozen people in the United States and one person in Wisconsin as of March 2. The Milwaukee Health Department laboratory also has the capability to perform the test. Test samples previously were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Positive test results identified by the State Lab and the Milwaukee Health Department lab will be presumed positive and sent to the CDC for confirmation.
“While the risk of getting COVID-19 in Wisconsin remains low, having the ability to test at the State Lab and the … Milwaukee Health Department lab will allow for faster results to let people with symptoms of the illness know with certainty if they have COVID-19,” said Jeanne Ayers, State Health Officer and administrator of the Department of Health Services-Division of Public Health. “Faster test results will also help our epidemiologists and local health departments monitor people suspected of having the virus and other people who may have been exposed to it.”
People must meet certain criteria for testing for COVID-19, including having symptoms of the virus such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. They need to have traveled to areas where the infection is active such as China, Iran, South Korea and Italy within 14 days of when symptoms began. Or they need to have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. People having severe lower-respiratory illness that requires hospitalization – along with no other positive tests for influenza or other respiratory diseases – may be considered for COVID-19 testing.
The test being performed at the State Lab and the Milwaukee Health Department lab is the redesigned CDC test that has the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. Test performance has been verified in both labs.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services states it's working with partners from other state agencies, local and tribal health offices, and the health-care community to prepare in the event COVID-19 becomes a pandemic. Schools and businesses should have plans prepared to inform students, staff and employees of steps that will be taken in the event of a pandemic. Planning information for businesses and schools can be found on the CDC website. Businesses and other employers should prepare to institute flexible workplace and leave policies for employees who are ill or who need to stay home to care for sick family members, or to care for children if they are dismissed from school.
COVID-19 is a virus. As with any virus such as influenza or a cold, take steps to avoid catching and spreading the infections.
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
Because influenza remains active in Wisconsin, residents should get flu shots if they haven’t already.
The department states it’s a rapidly evolving situation and guidance may change. It encourages the public to frequently monitor its website.
Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov and www.cdc.gov for more information.