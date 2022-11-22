Wisconsin producers offer Something Special

When shopping for ingredients for a holiday feast, or unique gifts for friends and family, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection encourages everyone to watch for the “Something Special from Wisconsin” logo. It identifies genuine Wisconsin products.
Visit bit.ly/some-special for an interactive map.
People are also reading…
Products displaying the logo have at least half the item’s ingredients, production or processing attributed to Wisconsin. With almost 450 companies participating in the program, the logo can be found on everything from meats and cheeses to sweet syrups, candies, soaps, candles, lotions, art, beverages and more. Visit www.somethingspecialwi.com for more information.
Visit bit.ly/some-special for an interactive map.