Wisconsin winners excel in photo contest

The National Corn Growers Association recently named its winners for the 2021 Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest. The contest highlights corn growth from seed to harvest and the families that grow it.

Three winners of the national contest hail from Wisconsin.

• Luke Goessling of Whitewater was the first-place winner in the Farm Family Lifestyle category, with his photo “Next Generation Takes the Wheel.”

• Harlen Persinger of Milwaukee was the first-place winner in the Equipment category, with his photo “Screen Play.”

• Ciera Ballmer of Janesville was the third-place winner in the Corn category with her photo “From Farmer’s Hands.”

In addition to two new categories -- “Birds-eye View” and “Equipment” -- other categories included Corn, Growing Field Corn, the Farm Family Lifestyle, Scenery/Landscapes, Farming Challenges and Conservation. It was the eighth year of the contest, which provides winners with a cash award. Visit www.fields-of-corn.com for more information.

