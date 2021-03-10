Wolves need to be balanced with other wildlife

OPINION I’m writing in response to Wayne Pacelle’s article regarding wolves in the March 4 issue of Agri-View. Mr. Pacelle falsely claims wolves are endangered. They are not. According to The Wildlife Society, Wisconsin’s wolf population grew 15 percent from a 2018-2019 count of 914-978 wolves to the 2019-2020 count of 1,034-1,057 wolves. The Wildlife Society also states Wisconsin has seen a steady climb in wolf numbers from 14 in 1985 to the present. Further, wolf complaints have risen from 70 in the previous year to 90 in the past year. Wisconsin surpassed its wolf-recovery goal of 350 in 2004, leading to three times that goal in 2020. Hardly the definition of an endangered species.
I also noticed that Mr. Pacelle’s organization Animal Wellness Action as well as other extremist groups – including his former associate HSUS – don’t present any sort of management plan other than “don’t kill wolves.” Are we to let one species go unabated at the expense of harming other species that are prey for the wolves? Wolves surely do take the weak and old prey but to imply that part of the prey population is all they take is misguiding. They are perfectly capable of taking healthy adult prey and naturally the youngest are particularly vulnerable. At what point does he suggest the wolf population is out of balance with their food source?
I have also not been aware of any significant funding to management or habitat improvement to wolves or any wildlife species provided by those extremist groups.
Since the passing of the Pittman-Robertson Act in 1937 in the United States, sportsmen and sportswomen have contributed more than $12 billion dollars in funding for conservation, management, habitat improvement and reintroduction of species to former habitat. That also includes wolves as well as greatly benefitting all other game and non-game species. That huge dollar figure does not include yearly license and permit fees paid by our sportsmen and women. Those supposedly evil hunters are the backbone of funding to benefit all wildlife.
Let’s let our wildlife professionals and biologists with boots-on-the-ground knowledge of our wildlife populations and habitat conditions do their job managing a balance of species within their environment. Extremist organizations like Mr. Pacelle’s continually hamper those professionals with costly lawsuits that prevent sound scientific management from proceeding – management plans that are expensive and require years of research and monitoring.
I believe there is room for wolves in Wisconsin and elsewhere but only if balanced with all wildlife species – not just prejudiced to a single species. The longer extremist groups like Animal Wellness Action with basically “no skin in the game” continue to prevent scientific management, the more resentment grows against this noble alpha predator, the wolf.
Ed Breuer
Glen Haven, Wisconsin