Work to prevent hearing loss

Hearing loss in adults is encountered in all medical settings and frequently influences medical encounters. The disorder constitutes a substantial burden on the adult population in the United States, yet screening for hearing loss is not routine and treatments are often inaccessible because of cost or perceived ineffectiveness.
The Global Burden of Disease Study measured years lived with disability and found that hearing loss is the fourth-leading cause of disability globally. In the United States the prevalence of hearing loss doubles with every 10-year increase in age. About half of persons in their seventh decade – 60 to 69 years of age – and 80 percent who are 85 years of age or older have hearing loss that is severe enough to affect daily communication. Because of the aging population in this and other developed countries, hearing loss is likely to become an increasingly prevalent disability.
The primary effect of adult hearing loss is impaired communication, which can adversely affect relationships with family and friends, and create difficulties in the workplace. Untreated hearing loss in adults also has indirect health, psychosocial and economic effects. It leads to social isolation and a reduced quality of life. As compared with age-matched adults with unimpaired hearing, older persons with hearing loss have greater rates of hospitalization, death, and falls and frailty as well as greater rates of dementia and depression – even when known risks for those disorders are taken into account. On a societal level, because of their hearing loss, persons with hearing loss achieve significantly reduced levels of education than do those with normal hearing; they also have greater levels of unemployment or underemployment, and reduced levels of income than those with normal hearing. Annual health-care costs for middle-age U.S. adults with hearing loss are significantly more than the costs of care for those without hearing loss.