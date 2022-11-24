Working horses just look different

People are also reading…
People probably can’t tell the difference between the “statuses” of the horses in the photos. But Jack Daniels can. His human, Barbara Shannon, recently drove past some nice-looking draft horses; she slowed to point them out to Jack, who is 12 and 110 pounds. He gave a very quick glance at the horses, and then looked at her. It was like he said, “Really? Those horses don’t work! They just stand in the pasture.” And yet he can go by a pasture with draft horses owned by the Amish and immediately know the difference. He watches them closely and barks at them.
Jack lives with Barbara Shannon on the Shannon-doah Farm near Menomonie, Wisconsin, where cash crops of wheat and hay are raised, and grass-fed beef is sold from the farm. Email shannondoahfarm@gmail.com for more information.