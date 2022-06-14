Writer shares last story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Sportswriter, raconteur and former Agri-View freelancer Pete Wickham, 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep June 11, 2022, in Memphis after a two-year fight with brain cancer.
Pete was born Oct. 21, 1953, in Chicago and reared in Evanston, Illinois. He graduated from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, and the University of Dayton in Ohio; he took graduate classes at the University of Memphis. His sports-writing career began as an undergrad, writing for the Dayton Daily News. He subsequently worked for the Morristown (New Jersey) Record, the Press of Atlantic City, The Jackson (Tennessee) Sun and The Commercial Appeal in Memphis. He later worked as publicity director for the Memphis Pharaohs arena-football team, the Memphis International Raceway, and the Gateway International Raceway on the Illinois side of the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Pete’s knowledge of multiple sports was legendary. When he heard a good joke he called friends near and far to not only share the joke but to discuss the merits of various teams. His memory was encyclopedic. His writing was fluid and exciting, capturing not only the facts but the emotions surrounding the event whether it was a national boxing match or a Little League game. He was a lifelong Cubs and Blackhawks fan, in spite of their lack of wins many years.
Gary Robinson, The Commercial Appeal’s deputy sports editor from 1986-2002, said Pete was great at working quickly, whether it was editing or turning around an assignment. He wrote with wit and intelligence to help readers better understand a subject.
“He was one of the smartest guys I’ve ever known,” he said. “Beating him in Trivial Pursuit, I rank up among my higher accomplishments in life. He was always very quick with a quip and always looking to go deeper into a subject based on his knowledge.”
He said when the two spoke, Pete almost never discussed being sick but instead talked about the news of the day or how proud he was of his children.
Pete returned to journalism as a freelance writer, supplying several stories to Agri-View and to Capital Newspapers. He was always looking for the best attention-catching lede to a story; his talent at finding it was extraordinary.
Friends remember his regular phone calls just to say hi, shipments of his famous home-baked gingersnaps, and his love for music and travel. Comments are flooding in on Facebook from across the country, talking about what a caring and compassionate man he was. His sense of humor was legendary.
Pete is survived by two sons, Matthew of Memphis, and Timothy (Maureen) of Nashua, New Hampshire; and two grandchildren, Liam and Madeleine. Other survivors are two sisters, Sally Stemwedel (John) of Northbrook, Illinois, and Molly (Bunker) Hill of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and two brothers, Douglas (Betty) Wickham of Raleigh, North Carolina, and John (Katie) of Greer, South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Janet (Quinn) and Peter K. Wickham Sr.
Family meant everything to Pete. He said often that arriving in heaven was something he looked forward to so he could see his mom and dad again. He lived in Memphis to be able to be a beloved dad to his son Matt, who is on the autistic spectrum. The two attended church together, which was very important to Pete, swam together and were passionate Memphis Redbirds baseball fans. Pete joked that his ashes should be spread under the pitcher’s mound.
Redbirds general manager Craig Unger expressed his condolences through Twitter, citing how often Pete attended games with Matt.
“My heart breaks,” he said. “Pete loved AutoZone Park, loved the Redbirds. Pete would bring Matt regularly to (AutoZone Park). Matt always had a Diet Coke in hand. Pete loved Matt more than anything else in this world and baseball was the bond.”
During the years he fought cancer, Pete’s greatest hope was that his grandson, Liam, would remember him and that he would be able to stay long enough to hold his granddaughter, Madeleine, after her birth; with characteristic stubbornness he accomplished those tasks he set himself. He beat his original prognosis by a lot so he could.
Pete’s other passion was helping the homeless. He would regularly bring food to homeless folks he saw, or take them to get food. He would give rides with no thought to any danger; he believed God brought him to the hungry and would protect him while he pursued his mission. The stories he shared proved that belief.
One of his favorite quotes, his son Tim shared on Facebook, was from Pope Francis – “You pray for the hungry. Then you feed them. This is how prayer works.”
Tim also wrote on Facebook, “He was surrounded by countless cards and the smell of freshly baked gingersnaps. There was no pain and no fear at the end as he knew that he was not, and never had been, alone in all of this.”
The family would like to express their appreciation to The Waters of Memphis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Frank and Diana Garavelli, Jeff and Janet Wiens, and the Rev. Jason Jones and the Rev. Andy Thompson of Bartlett United Methodist Church for their support, as well as those friends and family who sent cards, called and volunteered to help when help was needed.
Per his son, Tim, a memorial service will be held later to accommodate his father’s final wishes. The family ask that instead of flowers, friends and loved ones donate to their local food bank.
The Commercial Appeal contributed to this obituary.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.