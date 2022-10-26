Yellow Transparent keeps summer in sauce

If making apple pie from scratch is becoming a lost art, making apple pie using Yellow Transparent or Lodi apples is almost extinct. Those apples are the first to ripen in summer, usually about the end of July – fair time. Yellow Transparent apples appear green with just a tinge of yellow when ripe, but they’re ready to process into delicious pies, sauce and preserve for winter’s enjoyment. When their peels are completely yellow they’re almost past the stage of using; when they crack open they definitely are only good to give to the chickens because they’ve become mealy.
My mother would always make pies from that variety of apples, and when my husband and I purchased our first home I was delighted to find a Yellow Transparent tree there. My family was treated to apple pie every July and canned applesauce in the winter. The baked apples are very soft and palatable. Most often I top my apple pies with a scattering of blueberries, which makes them even more appealing and delicious. The pies are so simple to make with a crumb crust and sauce over the apples and blueberries that I really enjoy the crafting of each pie.
Applesauce made from Yellow Transparent apples is so smooth and tart-sweet that it was always the first fruit I fed to my babies when they began to eat solid food. I never sweeten it; it’s just perfect as-is. Every year I was sure to can a bushel or more of applesauce, especially when I had a child who could not swallow vitamins. Applesauce was far better than a spoonful of sugar to ease those vitamins down. We also used the applesauce on pancakes instead of syrup.
Eventually the tree did not do well and I began to look for Yellow Transparent apples elsewhere. Initially it wasn’t difficult to find them at a farmers market, on the radio marketplace or at smaller orchards. But as the elders began to move to town or pass away it was far more challenging to locate the tree of apples I desired.
I became rather skilled at spotting those trees as I drove past. I never found them in a larger commercial orchard, but rather on the lot of an older home like a farm home or a small private orchard. Several years ago the gentleman with a small orchard I had found who had one or two Lodi trees – he had the newer version of the Yellow Transparent – ended his orchardist days. He leased his orchard out but the apples weren’t tended the way he took care of them; soon that source was gone as well with his passing.
Then several years ago I spotted some apples on the ground in July not far from my home. Most of the apples in that little orchard were Granny Smith, but I was after the Lodi. It turned out they had two trees; I was so excited. I stopped to ask whether I could buy apples from them. That year began a once-a-year relationship. When their apples are ripe, barring a poor crop or a freeze that kills the blossoms in spring, she gives me a call. If I just can’t wait, I call her first. And that is what I did this in early July of this year. I picked some windfalls and made the first, most delicious, apple pie of the season. There’s no commercial-canned apple-pie filling for me.
Sometimes she doesn’t think the apples are big enough to be worth having but when I make applesauce it doesn’t matter what size they are. I’m even willing to use smaller apples for pie, just to have some Yellow Transparent apple pie. I don’t care how long it takes to peel the apples; the end result is worth the effort.
Keep your eyes peeled for this most appealing apple variety and give it a try.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Married for 45 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She's been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.