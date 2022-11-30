2022 Wisconsin Soybean Performance Trials

Wisconsin Soybean Performance Trials are conducted each year with the producer’s needs in mind. Our objective is to give producers the information to select varieties that will satisfy their specific goals and are most likely to perform best under their management practices.
How entries tested
Seed companies, private breeders and University research and Extension specialists voluntarily submitted any number of entries they wished. Most of the entries are commercially available, but experimental varieties were also tested. Several additional commercial and public cultivars were included for comparison.
Tests were conducted using conventional, reduced tillage or no-till practices. All performance trials were planted at 160,000 seeds per acre in 15-inch rows. Tests were conducted using a randomized complete block design with four replicates.
Growing conditions
Wisconsin soybean growers experienced average growing conditions across much of the state in 2022. Normal precipitation in April and May coupled with average temperatures led to normal soybean-planting timing. Cooler weather in late August and September slowed development and maturity compared to 2021 but was similar to the five-year average. The 2022 projected statewide-average soybean yield is 54.0 bushels per acre, a decrease of 1 bushel per acre from 2021. Production is expected to be at 115 million bushels, which is better than the record crop of 2021. Source: Oct. 12, 2022 report, www.nass.usda.gov
Statewide crop conditions were rated at about 74 percent good to excellent for most of the season. As of Oct. 24, 76 percent of the Wisconsin soybean crop had been harvested, which is eight days ahead of the average. Platteville had some white-mold incidence and Menomonie experienced dryer conditions through June and July.
How performance measured
Yield: Plots were weighed and moisture was determined in the field using electronic equipment on the plot harvester. Yields are reported in bushels, at 60 pounds per bushel, per acre at 13 percent moisture content.
Lodging: Lodging scores were based on the average erectness of the main stem of plants at maturity.
- 1 = all plants erect
- 2 = slight lodging
- 3 = plants lodged at 45-degree angle
- 4 = severe lodging
- 5 = all plants flat
Maturity: An entry was considered mature when at least 95 percent of the pods had turned their mature color or a killing frost occurred. Seven to 10 days of drying weather are generally required before soybeans are ready to harvest. Variety performance is presented by brand, and then from earliest to latest maturity based on company-supplied variety information.
Protein, oil measured
Seed samples from all varieties grown in select locations were collected and analyzed using a near infrared transmittance – NIRT – grain analyzer to determine grain composition. Our goal in providing that information is to increase soybean-value transparency so producers can consider the protein and oil content of varieties planted as well as the yield. The factor that influences protein the most and that is under control of a producer is variety selection. Data from the Wisconsin Soybean Variety Tests indicates that proper variety selection can result in 200 more pounds per acre of protein and oil without compromising grain yield.
Visit coolbean.info/soybean-research/variety-trial-results for complete results.