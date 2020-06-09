Each year millions of acres of corn, soybeans and cotton are planted across the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent “Prospective Planting” report indicated that in 2020 farmers intend to plant 97 million acres of corn, 84 million acres of soybeans and almost 14 million acres of cotton. A majority of those crop acres are planted to herbicide-tolerant varieties designed to effectively control weeds, which compete with crops for water, sunlight and nutrients in the soil. Without effective weed control, farmers would have much smaller yields.
Two of the most prominent herbicide-tolerant varieties are dicamba-resistant cotton and soybeans. But a recent Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision vacated the registrations of three dicamba herbicides – Bayer’s Xtendimax, BASF’s Engenia and Corteva’s FeXapan. That means that effective immediately cotton and soybean farmers can arguably no longer spray dicamba herbicides on those crops. That’s especially problematic because, according to USDA’s most recent Crop Progress report as of May 31, 75 percent of soybean acres and 66 percent of cotton acres have been planted. This article reviews recent trends in herbicide-tolerant acreage for cotton, soybeans and corn.
Trends detailed of herbicide-tolerant varieties
The USDA data shows that in 1996 about 7 percent of soybean acres, 3 percent of corn acres and 2 percent of cotton acres were planted to herbicide-tolerant varieties. By 2000 that had changed drastically. There were 54 percent of soybeans, 46 percent of cotton and 7 percent of corn acres planted to herbicide-tolerant varieties – either herbicide-tolerant or a stacked insecticide and herbicide-resistant variety. Soybean herbicide-tolerant acreage began to plateau in the mid-2000s; now each year about 94 percent of soybean acreage is planted to a herbicide-resistant variety. Similarly within the past decade the percent of herbicide-resistant cotton and corn acreage has plateaued at more than 90 percent.
In terms of total acreage, during the past five years an average of 80 million acres of corn, 79 million acres of soybean and almost 11 million acres of cotton have been planted to a herbicide-resistant variety. In 2020 there is estimated to have been planted 194 million acres of corn, soybeans and cotton combined – an increase of 8 percent from 2019. But almost 20 million acres were prevented from being planted in 2019. Of those acres, based on historical trends, it’s estimated about 91 percent or 177 million acres were planted to a herbicide-tolerant variety.
Summary
During the past two decades the percentage of corn, cotton and soybean acreage planted to herbicide-resistant crops has grown from less than 40 percent of planted area to more than 90 percent. Those herbicide- and insect-resistant varieties help improve farm productivity and conserve natural resources such as water and soil nutrients by controlling weeds and invasive species.
But now after farmers have already planted most of their cotton and soybean acres, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated the registrations of three dicamba herbicides – Bayer’s Xtendimax, BASF’s Engenia and Corteva’s FeXapan. As a result effective immediately cotton and soybean farmers can arguably no longer spray dicamba herbicides on those crops. Farmers with those dicamba-resistant crops are now faced with the difficult task of finding other herbicides that will protect their crops as effectively.
To help farmers affected by the ruling, organizations including the American Farm Bureau Federation are requesting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issue an existing-stocks order. That would allow farmers to have access to dicamba for this growing season. Farmers must maintain access to dicamba products that have already been purchased, as well as those that remain in the supply chain to be applied later by custom applicators or farmers themselves in accordance with the current EPA label.
While it is unclear how the EPA plans to react to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision, options include seeking a stay of the current decision or limiting the court’s decision to only apply to the states in the Ninth Circuit. The EPA has jurisdiction over the pesticide-registration review process, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has signaled his support for maintaining access to dicamba this growing season.