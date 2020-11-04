Farmer sentiment hit a new record in October as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer climbed to a reading of 183, a 27-point increase compared to September. The reading easily eclipsed the previous record set back in February, before the pandemic’s onset.
Both the barometer’s sub-indices also set new records in October. Producers were more optimistic about the future; the Index of Future Expectations increased to 186. That’s 23 points better than in September. They were also more optimistic about the current situation; the Index of Current Conditions reached 178. That’s 36 points better than in September.
The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Oct. 19-23, 2020.
The late-summer-fall rally in commodity prices, combined with government-program payments from the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program appeared to be the primary drivers behind the sentiment improvement. Corn and soybean prices continued to rally despite the fact that U.S. corn yields are expected to set new records and soybean yields are projected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to be the fourth-best on record. The combination of good yields and rallying crop prices set the stage for an additional boost in farmer sentiment.
Of particular note this month was producer response to the question regarding farm financial condition currently vs. a year earlier. Of survey respondents 25 percent said their farm was better off financially now than at the same time the previous year. Although at first glance that might not sound positive, it’s by far the most positive response farmers have provided since the inception of the barometer survey in fall 2015. It was an increase of 11 points compared to a month earlier. The previous record response to the question occurred in November 2019 when just 16 percent of respondents said their farms were better off financially than in the year-ago period.
Unsurprisingly given the strength in both the Current and Future Expectations indices, the Farm Capital Investment Index also set a new record in October with a reading of 82. That’s nine points better than in September. The previous record for the investment index was 75 in December 2015. This month’s reading also pushed the investment index to 10 points more than its February 2020 reading, which was before the pandemic’s influence was felt in the U.S. agricultural sector.
Responses to the follow-up question regarding farmer upcoming farm-machinery purchasing plans were the most positive received since the question was first posed in March of this year. The percentage of producers expecting to increase their purchases of machinery in the upcoming year increased to 14 percent – from 11 percent a month earlier and from just 4 percent in May. Perhaps more importantly, the percentage of respondents who plan to reduce their purchases in the next year was 33 percent, a decrease from 40 percent in September. It was just half what it was in May when 65 percent of respondents said they planned to reduce their purchases.
Producer short-run outlook for farmland values also improved. The percentage of respondents expecting values to increase during the next 12 months increased to 27, from 23 percent in September. The percentage expecting reduced farmland values declined to 9 percent from 12 percent a month earlier. That contrasts with farmer expectations for farmland values during the next five years, which was virtually unchanged when compared to their views in September.
But there was a big shift in sentiment evident on the October survey regarding 2021 cash-rental rates for farmland. On the October survey almost four out of 10 or 38 percent of respondents said they expect cash-rental rates to increase in 2021. That compares to September when just 8 percent of producers said they expected to see increased cash-rental rates for farmland in 2021.
Producers were more optimistic in October about trade with China than they were in September. Almost six out of 10 respondents or 59 percent said they expect to see China fulfill the food- and agricultural-import requirements outlined in the “Phase One” trade agreement with the United States. A month earlier just 47 percent of respondents said they expected to see China meet its commitments to the United States. When asked for their overall perspective on U.S. agricultural exports, the percentage of producers expecting exports to increase during the next five years increased to 65 percent in October. That’s compared to 58 percent in September and close to expectations recorded in August when two-thirds of respondents were optimistic about export growth.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment during October was the most optimistic it’s been since the Ag Economy Barometer survey began in fall 2015. The barometer reached a record reading of 183 in October – an increase of 27 points from September. Farmers became more optimistic about both the future as well as the current situation on their farms. This month saw more farmers than ever before in the life of the barometer survey indicate their farm financial situations were better than a year earlier.
Producers also became more optimistic about farmland values during the next year. Almost 40 percent of respondents said they expect increased cash-rental rates for farmland in 2021. The Farm Capital Investment Index also reached a new record in October with a reading of 82, an increase of 9 points from just a month earlier. In a follow-up question more than half of respondents said they were going to hold their upcoming farm-machinery purchases steady with a year earlier, compared to just less than a third who planned to do so back in April.
And farmers were more optimistic about trade with China, with 59 percent now expecting China to fulfill its “Phase One” trade agreement with the United States, compared to 47 percent who believed that in September.